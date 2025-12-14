She was recruited to help Perth win their second-ever WNBL championship and on Sunday night Chinese dynamo Han Xu helped the Perth Lynx stake their title claim with a win against ladder-leaders Townsville Fire.

The 211cm centre produced a season-high 28 points as she guided the Lynx to a 97-81 victory over Townsville in front of a hostile crowd in north Queensland. The loss was the Fire's second of the season and ended a seven-game winning streak.

Han Xu starred for the Perth Lynx against the Townsville Fire. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In her third game in Australia, Xu also collected 13 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and one assist in a dominant performance.

Her match-up inside the paint with Townsville's Lauren Cox, the reigning Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year, and Alicia Froling, was absorbing as the Fire pair used their size and physicality to curb the impact of the superstar import.

Cox, who's carved out a highlights reel of her trademark swats, delighted the home crowd with a big block on Xu in the second quarter.

XU told ESPN post-game it was a physical battle.

"I feel today it was a tough game and this team (Townsville) is very physical. It's very helpful I be more aggressive to push us (as a team) to be more aggressive," she said.

"Our team played together, very good teamwork."

Xu's addition has only further strengthened and elevated an already talented Lynx line-up highlighted by the double-digit performances of Alex Ciabattoni (21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists), Ally Wilson (19 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Amy Atwell (13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and Anneli Maley (11 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists).

The Lynx return home to WA now to prepare for a double header next round, in the lead-up to Christmas, with an away fixture against Adelaide on December 21 before returning home to host Canberra on December 23.