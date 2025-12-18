Phoenix pinch last-second NBL thriller over Wildcats

John Brown III has buried a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to give South East Melbourne a dramatic 77-76 NBL win over Perth.

The Phoenix overturned a club record-low first half and a 16-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Wildcats at Perth's RAC Arena on Thursday night.

Perth led 76-74 when import Dylan Windler fouled Brown before SEM were able to inbound, with 11 seconds on the clock.

Nathan Sobey of the Phoenix passes the ball. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Brown hit the technical to reduce the margin to 76-75, before then hitting the go-ahead bucket on a Nathan Sobey assist from the next possession.

The home side had one last shot at a miracle but Kristian Doolittle's long touchdown pass was intercepted by Sobey.

"Just really proud of the entire group to find a way to win this game," Phoenix coach Josh King said.

"Our guys played with a lot of heart and hustle."

Jordan Hunter (18 points) and Sobey (16) led the way for the Phoenix, while David Duke Jr (21) and Elijah Pepper (17) paced Perth.

The Wildcats fell behind 0-6 before finding their groove to lead 22-17 at quarter-time.

Behind a smothering full-court press, Perth dominated the second term 18-9 to pull ahead 40-26 at halftime.

The Phoenix shot a dire 9-of-38 from the floor in the first half, including 2-of-15 from three-point range.

SEM fell further behind, 51-35 on a Jo Lual-Acuil Jr dunk, before snapping out of their offensive malaise in style.

Hunter splashed three triples and produced a massive rejection of Pepper to spark the visitors, who won the third quarter 31-20 - more than doubling their first-half score - to trim the Wildcats' buffer to 60-57 at the final change.

The Phoenix continued to grind away, edging ahead 74-73 on a Glover layup, then willing their way home as Sobey drew all the defensive attention and found the open Brown.

"We just didn't handle certain moments the best way we could have," Wildcats coach John Rillie said.

"We weren't competing at a high enough level in the second half."