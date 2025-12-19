McVeigh kicks into 'dad mode' to lift Taipans over NZ

Andrew Andrews delivered the assist as Mojave King rose up for an emphatic jam for the Cairns Taipans. (0:20)

Cairns Taipans star Jack McVeigh has channelled Luka Doncic's famous "dad mode" form as a new father, steering his last-placed NBL team to a morale-boosting 99-95 win over New Zealand.

Days after he and wife Beth welcomed their first child into the world, gun forward McVeigh lit up the Cairns Convention Centre on Friday night.

The Taipans' million-dollar man had a career-high 47 points in his 200th NBL appearance, setting a team record in a 40-minute game.

Only Martin Cattalini - who had 51 points in a 48-minute game in 2006 - has scored more points in a single outing for Cairns.

McVeigh was 16-of-21 from the field, including 6-of-8 from long range, in a remarkable performance.

Jack McVeigh had a stellar performance for the Taipans. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

"Shout-out to the baby at home ... it's been a fun week," McVeigh said post-game.

"That was cool to come out here and get that win."

Sam Waardenburg (16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Marcus Lee (15 points) were also important figures in a result that ended the Taipans' run of seven straight losses to New Zealand, and six in a row against the same opponents on their home floor.

It improved Cairns' record to 5-13 and was a significant blow to the Breakers' post-season hopes, sending Petteri Koponen's team tumbling to 7-12.

Sam Mennenga (24 points, eight rebounds), Izaiah Brockington (17 points) and Parker Jackson-Cartwright (12 points, 11 assists) fought hard for New Zealand.

The Breakers' 23-19 quarter-time advantage came on the back of a strong shooting display, as Mennenga and McVeigh traded buckets from the outset.

Tai Webster caught Cairns guard Lachlan Barker high with a stray elbow in a second-quarter flashpoint and tempers briefly threatened to boil over.

McVeigh's 26 first-half points on 11-of-12 shooting helped the Taipans erase an early nine-point deficit to lead 48-43 at the main break.

The only shot McVeigh missed in the first half was a half-court heave on the quarter-time buzzer.

He opened the second half with another triple, but the Breakers' highest-scoring third quarter of the season gave them a 72-69 advantage heading into the final period.

Barker copped another high hit - this time friendly fire from teammate Admiral Schofield under the basket - but carried on.

McVeigh was influential again in the last quarter, nailing multiple threes and setting up Lee for a huge alley-oop before landing two crucial late free-throws as the Taipans held on.

The home side led by 10 points with 1:51 left before withstanding a late Breakers fightback.

Cairns import Andrew Andrews fouled out with just over two minutes left when he caught Jackson-Cartwright high with a stray elbow.