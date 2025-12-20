Open Extended Reactions

NBL ladder leaders Adelaide have survived a huge scare in a hard-fought 84-78 win over short-handed Illawarra.

The Hawks, who were without imports JaVale McGee (illness) and Tyler Harvey (back spasms), produced the energy required to pull off what would have been one of the upsets of the season.

But the Sixers' class told in the dying stages as Isaac Humphries tipped in a Bryce Cotton runner and DJ Vasiljevic sealed the deal from the foul line.

Humphries (16 points, six rebounds) and fellow big Nick Rakocevic (11, 11) were both influential for Adelaide, who advanced to 15-4 with an eighth win in nine outings.

Isaac Humphries of the 36ers celebrates a basket. Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

Sixers superstar Cotton was fairly well held with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting, as well as seven assists.

Quentin Peterson had 21 points and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk had a career-high 19 for Illawarra, who had 17 offensive rebounds to Adelaide's 10.

The Hawks' defeat left them reeling at 6-12, with their title defence all but over.

Humphries provided Adelaide's first 10 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting and scores were locked at 21-21 at quarter-time.

The Sixers threatened to break it open before the main break, surging 11 points clear, but Illawarra's effort and transition game kept them in it.

A 9-0 run to the home side cut the deficit to 41-39 at half-time.

Tempers flared when Mason Peatling and Rakocevic tangled off the ball, and again when Nick White fell heavily after being fouled by Swaka Lo Buluk.

The contest remained tight until the dying stages, when Humphries and Vasiljevic iced the result.

Illawarra received a standing ovation from home fans for their efforts after pushing the ladder leaders all the way.