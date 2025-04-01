In the 2024 NFL draft, quarterbacks and receivers were the headliners. But for the 2025 NFL draft, it's the running backs' turn. This class is far deeper than any of the five previous classes and could enter the conversation with that outstanding 2008 running back class as the best ever.

The tight ends and defensive tackles also stand out in 2025. Two tight ends could be drafted in the top 10 for the first time since 1973. Last year's defensive tackle group was the deepest I've seen scouted in years, but this class is even deeper with Michigan's Mason Graham leading the way. Graham, Scouts Inc.'s No. 3 prospect, could be the first D-tackle drafted in the top five since the New York Jets took Quinnen Williams at No. 3 overall in 2019.

I ranked every position group of the 2025 class based on the top-to-bottom depth and overall quality, using the Scouts Inc. rankings as a guide. Sure, teams can find difference-makers early on Day 1, but is there quality to be found in Rounds 2 and 3 at each position? That's how I based my stacking of all 12 positions, from best to worst. I also picked my favorite team/round fits for prospects and my favorite late-round sleepers.

Let's start with the No. 1 position in this class:

Jump to a position:

QB | WR | RB | TE

C | G | OT | LB

DT | EDGE | S | CB

1. Running Back