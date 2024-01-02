What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? What to know

Open Extended Reactions

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. If a game ends in a tie, the league's new overtime rules will debut.

NFL owners approved new overtime rules in March 2022, largely in reaction to public outcry after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime of the 2022 playoffs during the divisional playoff round with an opening-possession touchdown.

In postseason overtime, both teams will get at least one possession -- even if the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown.

If the team that gets possession first doesn't score a touchdown, or if the score is tied after each team has had the ball, the next score would end the game.

If the team that possesses the ball first commits a safety on the first possession, the kickoff team would win and the game would end.

Other overtime rules: