The Cleveland Browns are optimistic that quarterback Deshaun Watson will play against the Baltimore Ravens, but they want to see how he feels Sunday morning and in pregame warmups before deciding whether he can start, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson, who is listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury, was hurt while running the ball last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

He was limited in practice all week, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice that he's "hopeful" Watson can still play.

Watson barely threw during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, but Stefanski said Watson did some "light" throwing later in the day.

If Watson is ruled out, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start in his place.

Watson had his best game in a Browns uniform last weekend, going 27-of-33 for 289 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 27-3 win.