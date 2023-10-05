Pat McAfee doesn't see a way for Daniel Jones and the Giants to turn things around. (2:12)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Brian Daboll says he spoke with embattled offensive lineman Evan Neal about his "poor comments" directed at critical New York Giants fans and noted that the right tackle was regretful.

The struggling Neal had told fans to "boo louder," among other things, in an interview with NJ Advance Media published Wednesday. He later issued an apology on social media.

"I think that Evan made a statement. We spoke," Daboll said before Thursday's practice where Neal was on the field. "I know he was very remorseful, regretful for the comment that he made. And we're moving on."

The Giants (1-3) play on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Despite their early struggles and now the firestorm that came from Neal's comments, Daboll rejected the notion that he was losing the locker room. He called it a "slipup" and kept reiterating that they are moving on.

"Nah, like I said, he was frustrated. He made a poor choice, poor decision, I'd say poor comments," Daboll said. "He acknowledged that. And moving on."

Asked if Neal would face discipline for his comments, Daboll didn't say no but also didn't provide any details.

"I'm just going to say my conversations with Evan will be private," he said.

Neal is expected to start at right tackle Sunday. The Giants -- likely down three offensive linemen -- are expected to be short-handed on the offensive line.

Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, was part of a Giants offensive line that allowed 11 sacks in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. At halftime, he reacted to the boos from the home fans by gesturing sarcastically for them to bring more of the verbal discontent.

"They were booing us, so I said, 'Boo louder!'" Neal told NJ Advance Media, before insisting that the opinions of his critics were not among his concerns. "Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? ... The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

Neal also said in the interview that the boos that showered the Giants showed that some of the fans are "fair weather" and "bandwagoners."

New York went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game last season but has been outscored 64-3 in its two home games this year, both in prime time. The 18 sacks allowed in the Giants' first two home games is the most by any team in its first two home games since sacks started being tracked.