TAMPA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni faced questions about his future following Monday night's wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which capped a stunning late-season collapse that saw Philadelphia lose six of its last seven games following a 10-1 start.

"I'm not thinking about that," Sirianni said when asked if he was concerned about his job status. "I'm thinking about the guys. All the guys in that locker room, every single one of them, they put their heart and soul into this. I'm not worried about me. As the head coach, I'm just trying to be there for our guys and our staff right now through a tough time."

The Eagles entered Monday as road favorites (-3.5) against the 9-8 Bucs, but lost in a blowout 32-9. They went 0-for-11 on third and fourth down combined, becoming the first team since 1988 to not convert on those downs in a playoff game.

And the nine points was the fewest they've scored since Week 7 of the 2021 season against the New York Giants.

They became just the second team in NFL history to start a season 10-1 or better and finish with seven losses, joining the 1986 New York Jets.

"You see what this team was, you see how the team ended and the slide that we had with no stopping, it's very frustrating," said tackle Lane Johnson. "It's a wild business we're in. Nobody's safe."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts did not answer directly when asked if he wanted Sirianni back for another season.

"I didn't know he was going anywhere," he said.

When asked what his confidence level is in Sirianni to fix the team, Hurts said: "I have a ton of confidence in everyone in this building . It's just a matter of us going out there and playing clean football. That is something that we have not done."

Besides Sirianni, there are questions about whether center Jason Kelce will return for a 14th season. Cameras showed Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler, getting emotional on the sidelines as the game was coming to a close.

He declined to talk with reporters in the locker room, saying: "No guys, not today."

"I love him. He's one of the best to ever play the game," said Johnson, who allowed that Kelce has "hinted" that this was his last year. "The things he can do on the football field athletically, I don't think we'll see another one like him for a long time."