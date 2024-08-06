Open Extended Reactions

Every NFL team gets one bye week a season on its schedule -- a week in which they don't play in a game, allowing time for players and coaches to regroup. Coaches typically use the time to reassess the game plan, while players use the time to rest and prepare for the next stretch of the season.

In 2024, the NFL bye weeks will occur from Week 5 to Week 15. There are no byes during Week 8 or 13. The number of teams on a bye during a given week will span from two teams (Week 7 and Week 9) to as many as six teams (Week 12 and Week 14) this season.

Whether you are curious about your favorite team's week off or need to know for planning for fantasy leagues, here is the 2024 bye week schedule:

BYE WEEKS

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 14