Bo Nix finds Marvin Mims Jr. in the end zone for the Broncos' first touchdown of the preseason. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

In his first game action since the Denver Broncos made him the No. 12 pick of this past April's draft, rookie quarterback Bo Nix showed he was ready Sunday for his preseason introduction.

As the second quarterback into the game for the Broncos after Jarrett Stidham started, Nix led the team on four scoring drives in the five possessions he played in the 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field. Nix finished 15-of-21 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard scoring pass to Marvin Mims Jr. in the second quarter.

"Overall if felt good to get out there and throw some completions ... just get out there and compete,'' Nix said.

Stidham and Nix have split the work with the starting offense evenly over the past 11 training camp practices. Coach Sean Payton said Friday he would give Stidham the start against the Colts and that he hoped Nix might get a smattering of snaps with the first-team offense before staying in the game with the Broncos' second-team offense.

That's exactly how it played out, as Nix entered the game with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncos then went 45 yards on 11 plays, including a fumbled snap by Nix on a drive that also included a 22-yard completion to Courtland Sutton, for a 41-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Nix was efficient for the remainder of his day, as the only drive on which the Broncos did not score while he was in the game came late in the first half when tight end Lucas Krull fumbled at the Broncos' 31-yard line after a 4-yard completion from Nix.

Nix also flashed the mobility Payton has said the rookie could add to the offense with 17 yards rushing on three attempts. Payton said this past week Nix will start the Broncos' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

"It's important to extend plays, it's beneficial for the offense and you never know when you'll need it,'' Nix said. "So, it's always good to train it and it's a nice thing to have.''

Payton did not single Nix out much after the game, choosing to praise all three quarterbacks including No. 3 Zach Wilson. The three Broncos quarterbacks combined for a 29-of-41 passing day for 279 yards with Nix's touchdown and a bad-luck interception for Stidham.

Stidham's interception came on the Broncos' second possession when running back Samaje Perine juggled the ball on a reception and it was snared by the Colts' Kenny Moore II. Stidham also had driven the Broncos to the Colts' 43-yard line on the first possession of the game when a taunting penalty on wide receiver Tim Patrick, a false start penalty on Sutton and a false start penalty on tackle Mike McGlinchey halted the drive.

"All three of those guys did a good job,'' Payton said. "There's certain settings you get a little bit more information on. ... I'm going to go past the quarterbacks, all these guys, you get a little more insight.''

Payton has emphasized increased tempo on offense throughout training camp, including all of the quarterbacks getting the ball out of their hands more quickly in the passing game. It is something Payton said the Broncos didn't do well enough last season when Russell Wilson started 15 games.

"The ball's out, I like the timing and the tempo,'' Payton said. "I was pleased with the timing throwing the ball.''