Jared Goff completes all 18 of his passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for the Lions against the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." (1:26)

Jared Goff is picture perfect in win vs. Seahawks (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

A handful of division matchups resulted in some spicy trolls around the league.

The Atlanta Falcons needed a late field goal from Younghoe Koo to defeat the New Orleans Saints. The Houston Texans utilized a late touchdown to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Minnesota Vikings remained undefeated after a win on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the top trolls from Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Detroit Lions outlasted the Seattle Seahawks in a high-scoring "Monday Night Football" matchup.

Jared Goff had a memorable performance -- throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns while completing 18-of-18 passes. He also had a receiving touchdown, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff set the record for pass attempts in a game without an incompletion, according to ESPN Research.

The Lions had a simple troll aimed at the Seahawks. Detroit put its own twist on a pregame post from Seattle, editing an "L" on to the "12th man" flag Seattle photoshopped on top of Ford Field.

The Texans propelled themselves to victory thanks to a late drive, keeping the Jaguars winless on the season.

Down 20-17, Houston finished a nine-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Dare Ogunbowale, leaving just 18 seconds on the game clock. C.J. Stroud threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, while Nico Collins continued his hot start to the season, grabbing 12 catches for 151 yards and a score.

Photoshopped into a coat bearing the fur of his team's AFC South rival, Collins was featured in the Texans' playful jab at the Jaguars. The post referenced a pregame message from Jacksonville on X.

Atlanta bounced back from its loss last week with a last-second victory against New Orleans.

The Saints scored with one minute remaining to take the lead. But the Falcons responded with a five-play, 30-yard drive, capped by a 58-yard game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo with two seconds remaining.

Atlanta used Louisiana-based rapper Boosie to troll New Orleans, captioning a post with his song "Set It Off" and using a popular meme.

SET IT OFF pic.twitter.com/wZnF6fpMWN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 29, 2024

The Vikings stayed unbeaten, despite a late scare in Green Bay.

After falling into a 28-7 hole at halftime the Packers scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown with 56 seconds remaining. However, Green Bay failed to recover its ensuing onside kick, clinching the Vikings' win.

Minnesota utilized former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones for a subtle troll, renaming the "Lambeau Leap" to the "Victory Vault."

Even with Anthony Richardson exiting early due to a hip injury, the Indianapolis Colts found a way to hand the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season.

Joe Flacco stepped in and threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Fields held his own with 312 passing yards and a touchdown plus 55 rushing yards and two scores. Indianapolis secured the win after a fourth-down stop with 37 seconds left.

The Colts trolled the Steelers by posting a steel "L."

Productive day in the workshop. pic.twitter.com/7EUj2FXp3U — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 29, 2024

A back-and-forth game in Chicago ended in a victory for the Bears, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Los Angeles Rams cut their deficit to two points seconds into the fourth quarter. Chicago responded with a 36-yard touchdown run from D'Andre Swift on the ensuing drive to stay ahead for good.

The Bears had a simple troll aimed at the Rams, poking fun at the "Rams House" slogan they use at SoFi Stadium.

The Denver Broncos pulled out a close victory at a rainy MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

Denver went ahead for good with a 47-yard field goal from Will Lutz with 8:55 remaining, but there was still drama to come. New York got into field goal range with 47 seconds left, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yarder.

The Broncos trolled the Jets multiple times after the game, including a reference to the breakfast sandwich a fan bought Mike Williams when he visited the team last offseason.

After just seven points last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense came alive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers garnered 445 total yards, including 347 in the air from Baker Mayfield. The Eagles had just 227 yards plus two fumbles, one from Jalen Hurts, who threw for 158 yards and a score.

Tampa Bay poked fun at a viral video of former Eagles center Jason Kelce in their troll aimed at Philadelphia.

A SONG GOOD ENOUGH TO MAKE EAGLES DANCE 🕺 pic.twitter.com/gg2lgL1SbN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2024

The Washington Commanders notched their third win in a row behind another strong performance from Jayden Daniels.

The rookie quarterback had 233 passing yards plus one touchdown and an interception, completing 26 of his 30 passing attempts, and also adding a score on the ground. The Arizona Cardinals struggled on offense with just 296 total yards and two trips to the red zone.

Washington delivered multiple postgame trolls directed at Arizona. The first was a playful jab referencing the Cardinals' name, while the second took inspiration from a popular meme featuring cacti from "The Good Place."