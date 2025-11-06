        <
        >

          Which NFL team has scored the most points in a playoff game?

          The Philadelphia Eagles joined the ranks of NFL teams with the most points scored in playoff games during the 2025 NFC Championship. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
          • ESPN
          Nov 6, 2025, 07:10 PM

          The Philadelphia Eagles notched multiple records with their winning performance against the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. One of the Eagles' most notable numbers was their point total. With 55 points, they joined the ranks of teams with the most points scored in NFL postseason games. Later that season, the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out the historical team breakdown for playoff points below:

          Most points in a wild card, divisional playoff or conference championship game

          1999 divisional playoffs: Jaguars, 62 points; lost in conference championship

          1995 wild card: Eagles, 58 points; lost in divisional round

          1969 divisional playoffs: Raiders, 56 points; lost in conference championship

          2024 conference championship: Eagles, 55 points; final result TBD

          1967 divisional playoffs: Cowboys, 52 points; lost in conference championship

          2019 divisional playoffs: Chiefs, 51 points; won Super Bowl

          2009 wild card: Cardinals, 51 points; lost in divisional round

          1990 conference championship: Bills, 51 points; lost Super Bowl

          1983 divisional playoffs: Redskins, 51 points; lost Super Bowl

          For more NFL coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, stats, scores, schedules, and more.