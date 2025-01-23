NFC championship history and notable records: Stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Championship Game became the NFC Championship Game when the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. The game has become a highly anticipated showdown between the winners of the NFC divisional round to determine which team will represent the conference on the NFL's biggest stage -- the Super Bowl. The higher-seeded team hosts the NFC Championship Game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the 2024 game, marking the fifth time division rivals have met for a conference championship since 2000. Each of the previous four winners went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Here's a look at some notable NFC Championship Game records and a list of the all-time NFC champions:

Which team has won the most NFC championships?

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have won eight NFC championships, tied for the most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Which team has the most NFC Championship Game appearances?

The 49ers have the most NFC championship game appearances with 19 (8-11). The Cowboys have the second most with 14 (8-6).

Which team has the best record in the NFC Championship Game?

The New York Giants are 5-0 in the NFC Championship Game, the best record in the game since the AFL-NFL merger.

Which starting quarterback has reached the most consecutive NFC Championship Games?

Donovan McNabb (Eagles, 2001-2004) and Troy Aikman (Cowboys, 1992-1995) each led their respective teams to four straight appearances in the NFC Championship Game, tied for the most since the AFL-NFL merger.

Who has the most passing touchdowns in an NFC Championship Game?

Kerry Collins owns the record for the most passing touchdowns in a single NFC Championship Game with five. Collins threw for five scores in the Giants' win against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2000 NFC title game on Jan. 14, 2001.

Who has the most career passing touchdowns in NFC Championship Games?

Joe Montana had 13 passing touchdowns in six career NFC Championship Game appearances with the 49ers, the most in NFC title game history.

Who has the most receiving touchdowns in an NFC Championship Game?

Larry Fitzgerald and Preston Pearson are tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a single NFC Championship Game with three apiece. Fitzgerald caught three scores in the Arizona Cardinals' win against the Eagles in the 2008 NFC title game on Jan. 18, 2009. Pearson had three touchdown receptions in the Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Rams in the 1975 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 4, 1976.

Who has the most rushing touchdowns in an NFC Championship Game?

Raheem Mostert ran for a conference-championship-record (AFC or NFC) four touchdowns in the 49ers' win against the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 NFC title game on Jan. 19, 2020.

Who has the most rushing yards in an NFC Championship Game?

Raheem Mostert ran for a conference-championship-record (AFC or NFC) 220 yards in the 49ers' win against the Packers in the 2019 NFC title game on Jan. 19, 2020.

Who has the most sacks in an NFC Championship Game?

Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020), Tony Casillas (Cowboys, 1992) and Wilber Marshall (Washington, 1991) are tied for the most sacks in a single NFC Championship Game with three apiece.

Note: Sacks first became an official stat in the NFL in 1982.

Who has the most interceptions in an NFC Championship Game?

Ricky Manning owns the record for the most interceptions in a single NFC Championship Game with three. Manning picked off three passes in the Carolina Panthers' win against the Eagles in the 2003 NFC title game on Jan. 18, 2004.

Which team has scored the most points in an NFC Championship Game?

The Panthers scored 49 points in the 2015 NFC Championship Game, the most in the game's history. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 49-15 on Jan. 24, 2016, and then lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

All-time NFC champions list

2023: San Francisco 49ers

2022: Philadelphia Eagles

2021: Los Angeles Rams

2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019: San Francisco 49ers

2018: Los Angeles Rams

2017: Philadelphia Eagles

2016: Atlanta Falcons

2015: Carolina Panthers

2014: Seattle Seahawks

2013: Seattle Seahawks

2012: San Francisco 49ers

2011: New York Giants

2010: Green Bay Packers

2009: New Orleans Saints

2008: Arizona Cardinals

2007: New York Giants

2006: Chicago Bears

2005: Seattle Seahawks

2004: Philadelphia Eagles

2003: Carolina Panthers

2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2001: St. Louis Rams

2000: New York Giants

1999: St. Louis Rams

1998: Atlanta Falcons

1997: Green Bay Packers

1996: Green Bay Packers

1995: Dallas Cowboys

1994: San Francisco 49ers

1993: Dallas Cowboys

1992: Dallas Cowboys

1991: Washington

1990: New York Giants

1989: San Francisco 49ers

1988: San Francisco 49ers

1987: Washington

1986: New York Giants

1985: Chicago Bears

1984: San Francisco 49ers

1983: Washington

1982: Washington

1981: San Francisco 49ers

1980: Philadelphia Eagles

1979: Los Angeles Rams

1978: Dallas Cowboys

1977: Dallas Cowboys

1976: Minnesota Vikings

1975: Dallas Cowboys

1974: Minnesota Vikings

1973: Minnesota Vikings

1972: Washington

1971: Dallas Cowboys

1970: Dallas Cowboys

