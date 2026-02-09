What are the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history?

Open Extended Reactions

Despite the previous three Super Bowls being decided by just three points, the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a dominant performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22, securing their second franchise title.

With Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles became the 2nd team in NFL history with multiple 40-point games in the Super Bowl. They previously scored 41 points in their SB LII win versus the New England Patriots. They joined the San Francisco 49ers, who had 55 points in SB XXIV versus the Denver Broncos and 49 points in SB XXIX versus the San Diego Chargers.

What are the other biggest Super Bowl blowouts in NFL history? Check out the historical breakdown below:

Largest margin of victory

45 - Super Bowl XXIV - San Francisco vs. Denver - (55-10)

36 - Super Bowl XX - Chicago vs. New England - (46-10)

35 - Super Bowl XXVII - Dallas vs. Buffalo - (52-17)

35 - Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle vs. Denver - (43-8)

32 - Super Bowl XXII - Washington vs. Denver - (42-10)

