Who has won a Heisman, NCAA championship and Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith capped off a strong 2024 season with the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl ring. Smith and the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion, winning Super Bowl LIX 40-22. With the win, Smith completed a football trifecta -- capturing a Heisman Trophy, an NCAA championship and a Super Bowl title. Smith was part of two national championships with Alabama in 2017 and 2020, winning the Heisman in the latter season. This rare feat has been completed by only four other players in football history.

Check out which athletes have won a Heisman Trophy, an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl below:

DeVonta Smith

National titles in 2017 and 2020 (Alabama)

Heisman Trophy (2020)

Super Bowl LIX (Philadelphia Eagles)

Reggie Bush

National titles in 2003 and 2004 (USC)

Heisman Trophy (2005)

Super Bowl XLIV (New Orleans Saints)

Charles Woodson

National title in 1997 (Michigan)

Heisman Trophy (1997)

Super Bowl XLV (Green Bay Packers)

Marcus Allen

National title in 1978 (USC)

Heisman Trophy (1981)

Super Bowl XVIII (Los Angeles Raiders)

Tony Dorsett

National title in 1976 (Pittsburgh)

Heisman Trophy (1976)

Super Bowl XII (Dallas Cowboys)

