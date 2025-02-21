Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers cleared $3.35 million in salary cap space Friday with the release of veteran cornerback Dane Jackson.

Jackson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract last March to play opposite 2024 Pro Bowl selection Jaycee Horn. The 2020 seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills missed the first six games with a hamstring injury and wound up being used mostly as a nickelback when he returned.

Even then, he struggled, allowing a 123.6 passer rating and 75.9 completion percentage when targeted.

Clearing the cap space gives the Panthers more room to extend Horn, a priority for general manager Dan Morgan. It also gives Carolina flexibility to re-sign Michael Jackson, who wound up starting all 17 games.

The Panthers had about $30 million in cap space before Dane Jackson's release.

Moving on from Jackson also gives Carolina the opportunity to develop young players such as Chau Smith-Wade.