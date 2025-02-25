Open Extended Reactions

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wasn't bothered by star running back Josh Jacobs' public plea for Green Bay to bring in a proven No. 1 receiver for next season.

That said, it likely won't impact the way the Packers go about roster building this offseason.

"His desire to win and win a championship is very strong," Gutekunst told reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "From the time we got him, he's been that way, so his heart's absolutely in the right place."

During media appearances at the Super Bowl earlier this month, Jacobs, who signed with the Packers as a free agent last offseason and rushed for more than 1,300 yards, said he wanted Green Bay to sign "a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 [receiver] already -- somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent."

"We obviously have these conversations," Gutekunst said Tuesday. "I talked to a lot of the players before they leave. I talked to Josh before and after that about our football team.

"So yeah, things in the media I don't pay too much attention to, unless it's something that's detrimental to our football team, which that wasn't. But no, those are private conversations. I go off those more than anything else."

Gutekunst didn't rule out the possibility of acquiring a top-level receiver -- either in free agency or the draft -- especially considering Christian Watson almost certainly won't be ready for the start of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Jan. 5.

But Gutekunst reiterated what he said earlier this offseason -- that he believes the Packers have receivers capable of being a No. 1 already on the team.

Jayden Reed led the Packers last season with 55 catches for 857 yards and had six touchdowns. Green Bay has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021. Coincidentally, Adams, who played with Jacobs in Las Vegas, is expected to be released by the New York Jets and available this offseason.

The Packers had the highest dropped pass rate (6.3%) of any team in the NFL season, according to ESPN Research. Dontayvion Wicks led the league with 10 drops, while Reed was close behind with eight. The Packers also had an issue with Romeo Doubs, who was suspended for one game last season after skipping two days of meetings and practice after he was believed to be unhappy with his role in the offense.

"You'd like to have somebody move into that space, maybe, but at the same time, I'd like multiple guys to be able to move into that space," Gutekunst said. "What I'm looking for is guys that when they're called upon can perform at a high level.

"I think we have a lot of guys that have done that and are moving into that space, but whether that means acquiring one or one of those guys we have now moves into that space, [we'll see]."