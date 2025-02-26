Stephen A. Smith goes off on the Rams allowing Matthew Stafford to talk to other NFL teams. (2:38)

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have given guard Jonah Jackson permission to seek a trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Jackson, who signed a three-year, 51 million contract in March 2024, played in just four games last season. He is due a $8.5 million guarantee on March 14, according to the Roster Management System.

Jackson missed most of training camp after injuring his shoulder. He returned for the start of the regular season before aggravating the injury in Week 2 and landing on injured reserve. Jackson played in one game after returning from IR and then was benched.

In his end of season news conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he really appreciated how professionally Jackson handled his 2024 season in Los Angeles.

"I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation]," McVay said. "A starting-level player ... there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard. ... He put the team first in terms of just showing up, going to work, and being a really good 'scout teamer.'"

According to OvertheCap.com, the Rams would take a $11.3 million dead money hit if they trade Jackson before June 1. He is scheduled to have a $9 million base salary in 2025.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Jackson was the 75th pick in the 2020 NFL draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.