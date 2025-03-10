Open Extended Reactions

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler has agreed to a three-year extension worth $16.5 million with $11 million in guarantees to remain in Las Vegas, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

In two seasons with the Raiders, Butler has totaled 93 tackles, 10 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. The 30-year-old collected 65 tackles, five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games (16 starts) during the 2024 season.

Butler played 858 defensive snaps -- the most in his career. Before playing for Las Vegas, Butler spent four seasons with the New England Patriots and one with the Miami Dolphins.

Last month, coach Pete Carroll expressed his intentions to keep key defensive players who are free agents.

"We want to keep our team together. ...We need everyone of them," Carroll said.

Among notable Las Vegas players set to hit the open market are safety Tre'von Moehrig, inside linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Nate Hobbs and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.

Las Vegas has been busy ahead of the start of free agency. In addition to retaining Butler, the Raiders gave star defensive end Maxx Crosby a three-year contract extension, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history before Myles Garrett dethroned him by agreeing to a new deal.

On Friday, the Raiders agreed to send a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. They also plan to release quarterback Gardner Minshew and center Andre James at the start of free agency, sources told ESPN.