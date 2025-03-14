Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone's first free agent class was one of the biggest in the NFL this week.

But that's the last time he wants that to happen.

Gladstone and the Jaguars signed nine players this week, including five projected starters, but it wasn't a flashy -- or expensive -- group. They're essentially stop-gaps to fortify the middle of the roster to give the Jaguars more time to build through the draft.

"What we were seeking to do in pro free agency was to raise the floor of this football team and every player that we pursued and that we've now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said Thursday afternoon.

"And by being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they're going to do exactly what we had hoped they do. And that's level up this ecosystem."

The Jaguars signed a pair of veteran defensive backs in nickel back Jourdan Lewis (who turns 30 in August) and safety Eric Murray (31) as starters to try and fix a secondary that was part of the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2024 (257.4 yards per game allowed).

They signed two offensive linemen -- right guard Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainsey -- and receiver Dyami Brown to be starters on offense. Swing tackle Chuma Edoga and tight ends Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt were brought in as depth players and quarterback Nick Mullens was signed to replace Mac Jones as Trevor Lawrence's backup. Mekari, Lewis, Hainesey, and Murray signed three-year deals. Edoga, Mullens, Mundt and Long signed two-year deals and Brown signed a one-year deal.

The total guaranteed money the Jaguars spent on seven of the nine players (Brown and Long's numbers haven't been updated) was $65.45 million, but Brown's contract is for $10 million and Long's deal is for $5 million over two years, so the total won't rise that much.

That's a significantly different approach than what the Jaguars took under former GM Trent Baalke.

The Jaguars gave out $155.25 million in guaranteed money to seven players in 2022. After a light free agency in 2023, the Jaguars spent $77.2 million in guaranteed money on five players in 2024.

Of those 12 players, only LB Foyesade Oluokun, DE Arik Armstead, WR Gabe Davis and S Darnell Savage remain on the roster. And while the 2022 group played an integral role in the team's AFC South title and wild-card playoff victory that season, the Jaguars have gone 13-21 since -- including 5-18 in their last 23 games.

Which is why Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli plan on using free agency to fill holes and add depth players -- not to bring in the bulk of key players.

That must come through the draft, Gladstone said.

The Jaguars have 10 picks in each of the next two drafts. And while the Jaguars still need to address weaknesses along the defensive line, at edge rusher, cornerback and receiver, they feel like they'll have an opportunity to do that in April.

"We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for [draft picks] to insert," Gladstone said. "So [adding] a veteran at this point could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall."