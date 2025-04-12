Check out some of the stats that convinced the New Orleans Saints to keep Derek Carr as their starting quarterback for 2025. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could put his status for the 2025 season in jeopardy, according to multiple reports Friday.

The Saints are scheduled to begin their offseason training program Monday. The injury now puts Carr's attendance in question as the team begins its first 2025 preparations under new coach Kellen Moore.

Carr has not played a game since he broke several bones in his non-throwing hand in a Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants. He missed seven games total in 2024 due to oblique and hand injuries, and the Saints started Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in his place.

Carr last dealt with a shoulder injury in 2023, when he sprained his AC joint at the beginning of the season, but he did not miss any games.

Carr has two years remaining on the contract he signed in 2023, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he was open to testing the market earlier in the offseason. The Saints ended up restructuring his contract instead, effectively tying him to the team through the 2025 season.

The Saints hold the ninth pick in this month's NFL draft and have four quarterbacks on the roster: Carr, Haener, Rattler and Ben DiNucci. They currently have about $27 million in cap space available if they wanted to sign another quarterback.

NFL Network first reported news on Carr's shoulder injury.