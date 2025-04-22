        <
        >

          Which NFL positions have the most No. 1 draft picks?

          The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with their No. 1 draft pick in 2024. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 22, 2025, 07:58 PM

          Quarterback is arguably the most important position in sports. Nothing illustrates that theory more than the NFL draft.

          Since the league's inaugural draft in 1936, no position has racked up more No. 1 picks than quarterback. In fact, a signal-caller was selected first overall in 20 of the 27 NFL drafts from 1998 to 2024.

          Defensive end, the position whose primary task is to disrupt the opposing team's quarterback, was taken at No. 1 in five of the other seven drafts in that span. Offensive tackle, the quarterback's primary protector, was selected with the top overall pick in the remaining two drafts during that stretch.

          Here is a look at the No. 1 picks in NFL draft history by position:

          Quarterback, 36

          1944, 1946, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1959, 1963, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024

          Running back, 20

          1936, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1947, 1951, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1969, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1986, 1995

          Defensive end, 13

          1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1982, 1985, 1992, 2000, 2006, 2014, 2017, 2022

          Offensive tackle, 4

          1968, 1997, 2008, 2013

          Wide receiver, 3

          1964, 1984, 1996

          Linebacker, 3

          1966, 1979, 1988

          Fullback, 2

          1937, 1938

          Offensive end, 2

          1950, 1953

          Defensive tackle, 2

          1991, 1994

          Center, 1

          1939

          Running back/wide receiver, 1

          1948

          Center/linebacker, 1

          1949

          Defensive back, 1

          1956

