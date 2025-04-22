Which NFL positions have the most No. 1 draft picks?

Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in sports. Nothing illustrates that theory more than the NFL draft.

Since the league's inaugural draft in 1936, no position has racked up more No. 1 picks than quarterback. In fact, a signal-caller was selected first overall in 20 of the 27 NFL drafts from 1998 to 2024.

Defensive end, the position whose primary task is to disrupt the opposing team's quarterback, was taken at No. 1 in five of the other seven drafts in that span. Offensive tackle, the quarterback's primary protector, was selected with the top overall pick in the remaining two drafts during that stretch.

Here is a look at the No. 1 picks in NFL draft history by position:

Quarterback, 36

1944, 1946, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1959, 1963, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024

Running back, 20

1936, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1947, 1951, 1957, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1969, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1986, 1995

Defensive end, 13

1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1982, 1985, 1992, 2000, 2006, 2014, 2017, 2022

Offensive tackle, 4

1968, 1997, 2008, 2013

Wide receiver, 3

1964, 1984, 1996

Linebacker, 3

1966, 1979, 1988

Fullback, 2

1937, 1938

Offensive end, 2

1950, 1953

Defensive tackle, 2

1991, 1994

Center, 1

1939

Running back/wide receiver, 1

1948

Center/linebacker, 1

1949

Defensive back, 1

1956

Check out the ESPN NFL draft hub page for the latest news, features, analysis, draft order and more.