The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Moore, 25, caught a career-high 61 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown last season for the Cleveland Browns.

Moore can play multiple receiver spots and joins a group in Buffalo that includes Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr., who were added in free agency; 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman; Khalil Shakir, who was signed to a four-year contract extension this offseason; and last year's free agent addition, Curtis Samuel.

The Bills also picked Kaden Prather out of Maryland in the seventh round Saturday, their only selection at wide receiver in the draft.

Moore visited the Bills on Monday, the same day general manager Brandon Beane shared his frustration on WGR550, a local radio station, concerning the response to the team not taking a wide receiver higher in the draft.

"[Moore's] a guy we've spoken to a few times leading up to the draft, and we just kind of put a pin in it, just like we did several other positions," Beane said during the appearance. "... If we took a guy in the first or second round, he's probably not too interested. But we didn't, and so, you know, we picked up those conversations over the weekend."

Moore received the unrestricted free agent tender from Cleveland on Tuesday, meaning he will count against the compensatory pick formula for the 2026 NFL draft. If he didn't sign with another team before July 22, the Browns would have held his exclusive negotiating rights. The tender is worth $3.428 million.

Moore joined the Browns in March 2023 after they traded a second-round pick to the New York Jets, who sent the receiver and a third-round pick to Cleveland.

During his two years with the Browns, Moore caught 120 passes for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns.

A second-round pick (No. 34) of the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, Moore played college football at Ole Miss. In four seasons, Moore has caught 200 passes for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg and Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.