NEW YORK -- For a three-week period in the New York Jets' offseason -- from the Feb. 13 announcement that Aaron Rodgers would be released to the start of free agency in March -- Tyrod Taylor was thought to be a fallback option for the starting quarterback job.

Then came the signing of Justin Fields, who was subsequently pronounced by team officials as their starting quarterback.

Taylor, commenting for the first time since the quarterback shake-up, threw his full support behind Fields in an interview Tuesday night. Taylor wouldn't say whether he had expected a chance to compete for the starting job -- an opportunity that never came.

"Whether I did or whether I didn't, my mindset and the way I condition myself to get ready for a season since my rookie year has been [to] approach each and every day as if you're the starter," said Taylor, who was honored for his community work at the annual Gridiron Gala by the United Way of New York City. "As a quarterback, you're an opportunity away, so you want to be well prepared for that opportunity."

Taylor, who backed up Rodgers last season, said he knows Fields "very well," adding that they trained together this offseason in Atlanta.

"We've been good friends throughout his time in the league as well," Taylor said. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."

Fields, 26, was the Jets' No. 1 quarterback target in free agency. New York gave him a two-year, $40 million contract, including a $30 million guarantee.

Had the Jets missed out on Fields and wound up with a less expensive quarterback, it's quite possible that Taylor would've been given an opportunity to compete for the starting job. Once the Jets committed that much to Fields, the plan became clear.

Taylor, who broke into the NFL in 2011, has a 28-28-1 record as a starter. He played only 36 snaps last season, in mop-up assignments, completing 17 of 22 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Rodgers started every game.

Taylor, 35, is a popular player, as evidenced by the turnout Tuesday night. No fewer than 15 teammates, including most of the offensive linemen, showed up to support him. None of the players interviewed by ESPN ventured a guess on what Rodgers, their mercurial former teammate, plans to do with his career.

"I'm not sure," Taylor said. "I've got nothing but love for Aaron. Learned a lot from him last year. Nothing but respect."