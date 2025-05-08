Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Panthers are releasing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

The future of the three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker in Carolina had been up in the air after general manager Dan Morgan was noncommittal in responding to questions during the NFL draft on whether Clowney was part of the team's 2025 plans.

The Panthers had talks about trading the top pick of the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans before the 2025 draft, a league source told ESPN's David Newton last month.

Clowney was set to enter the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal signed with Carolina last offseason. He had 5.5 sacks last season for the Panthers.