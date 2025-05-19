The 2024 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles showcase the Lombardi Trophy as they reveal their 2025 NFL schedule. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles in a senior scouting role, a league source confirmed.

Douglas served as the Eagles' vice president of player personnel from 2016-19. He helped build the city's first Super Bowl champion -- a squad that overcame the loss of a number of key starters due to injury, including quarterback Carson Wentz, to go 13-3 during the regular season before knocking off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The run of success in Philadelphia led to the Jets hiring him as general manager in 2019.

Douglas spent five-plus seasons in New York. The Jets went 30-64 during his tenure, with no winning seasons and no playoff appearances. He was fired last November following a disappointing 3-8 start to the campaign.

Douglas, 48, started off as a scout for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and was part of two Super Bowl champions during his 14-year run there. He spent a year with the Chicago Bears in 2015 as their director of college scouting before leaving for Philadelphia.

The Eagles lost two key members of their scouting department to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, with senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch taking a role as a senior personnel executive while senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt left to become the Raiders' vice president of player personnel.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was first with the news of the Douglas hiring.