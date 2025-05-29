Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Tarheeb Still began to grin wide as he spoke during a news conference after a Chargers OTA practice. Cornerback Cam Hart, Still's 2024 draft classmate, had just walked into the room. Hart stood near the back of the room with a skeptical smirk as a reporter began to ask about their relationship.

"That's like my best friend," Still said. "... We hang out a lot. Somebody I just talk to, not even about football, about life, anything ... that's really like my brother."

Still and Hart were drafted three picks apart in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, Still at No. 137 and Hart at No. 140. With veterans Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton on the roster then, along with corners Deane Leonard and Ja'Sir Taylor, among others, the rookies weren't expected to have significant roles immediately.

However, injuries to the secondary thrust these two into the spotlight, both appearing in 14 games, with Hart starting six and Still starting 12. With Samuel and Fulton not back in L.A. this season, Hart and Still are expected to anchor the Chargers secondary. It's a challenge these sophomores say they are prepared for and are leaning on each other to ensure that they meet the moment.

"I think we both bounce off each other," Hart said. "[Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale] always says there are aspects of my game and my personality that Tarheeb lacks and there are aspects of his personality and his game that I lack. I think there's a lot more to grow for both of us."

Still and Hart are somewhat on opposite ends of the spectrum as players. Hart, 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, is a physical, hard-hitting outside cornerback. Still is 5-foot-111, 186 pounds, can play inside or outside and relies on his speed and instincts to create turnovers. When they were on the field together, the Chargers' pass defense was at its best: they allowed a 60% completion percentage and 5.8 yards per attempt when together versus a 75% completion percentage and seven yards per attempt when off the field.

Tarheeb Still (29) and Cam Hart (20) made an immediate impact in their first NFL season. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"First thing I did when I watched the tape this morning and then walked over to [general manager Joe Hortiz's] office and said, 'Joe, man, this is a blessing,'" Coach Jim Harbaugh said of Hart and Still after the Chargers Week 6 win over the Broncos last season. "You find two guys capable of playing, starting, in this league, whatever round they're in, that's incredible."

Still and Hart's rookie seasons unfolded much differently.

Still's began on the sidelines in street clothes, as Chargers coaches decided that others, including Hart, were a better fit for the team's game plan through the first three weeks. Hart began the season on the gameday roster because of his special teams prowess, playing just four snaps at corner through the first four weeks.

Still grew frustrated on the sidelines, but an injury to Samuel ahead of the Chargers' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which would later become season-ending, gave Still his first NFL opportunity. Still played 67% of the team's defensive snaps in that game, allowing five catches on seven targets as the nearest defender.

That marked the end of street clothes on game days for Still. He emerged as the Chargers' top turnover-creating corner and one of the league's best rookies. His breakout performance came in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he intercepted Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins twice, including one he returned for a 61-yard touchdown. Still became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a game since cornerback John Hendy, who did it in 1985.

The performance earned Still AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He ended the year with four interceptions, second most among rookies, and finished seventh in defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Hart got his first extended shot at cornerback in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals when he played 51 snaps at outside corner. He finished second on the team in tackles that game and had one pass deflection.

From there, he played at least 37 snaps at cornerback in each game before a concussion against the Bengals in Week 11 sidelined him for two weeks. Injuries plagued Hart's final weeks of the season as he battled another concussion, two ankle sprains, and a torn labrum in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Despite the injuries, Hart said he doesn't plan to change how his plays. He ended the season with the lowest quarterback rating (41.5) and completion percentage (58.5%) among Chargers cornerbacks when targeted; he was also second on the team in pass breakups (5).

"His thing is really just the durability, wanting him to continue just to grow and mature in that situation," Clinkscale said. "But I think Cam's a leader. ... he's not going to say a lot, but he definitely leads by his demeanor. He has a presence about him."

In the Chargers' first OTA practice of the offseason, Still nearly picked off quarterback Taylor Heinicke, but the ball slipped out of his hands and was caught by linebacker Denzel Perryman. Hart watched on the sideline as he continues his recover from the torn labrum; he is expected to be back by around minicamp.

If Still had intercepted that pass, Hart, who didn't have an interception last season, likely would have heard about it. The two have constant playful banter and for now, Hart is regularly reminded by Still that he has some catching up to do.

"Every day, there's always something that we are competing on. I think that's what competitors do, and always pushing each other to be the best that we possibly be," Hart said. "... And if I had more picks than him, best believe he's going to hear from me."