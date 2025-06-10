Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Prior to being hired as the San Francisco 49ers' general manager in 2017, John Lynch was a Hall of Fame safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos from 1993-2007. So he knows what he's looking for at the position.

That's why he drafted Talanoa Hufanga in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. According to Lynch, "the fun starts when the play starts" with Hufanga.

Hufanga signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Denver Broncos -- which includes another potential $6 million in performance bonuses -- almost as soon as free agency opened in March. And the Broncos hope to see as much of the "fun" in Hufanga's play as possible in the games to come.

"We had a really good defense last year, [but] how can we take it to the next level?" Broncos general manager George Paton said. "It's really important to build on a strength when you have one."

Hufanga is a high-end, cause-and-effect player. At his best, his intense, athletic and physical play style is fueled by rare anticipation. That combination made him a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, when he had 97 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

But that pedal-to-the-metal style has its drawbacks. A torn ACL in 2023 and torn wrist ligaments in 2024 limited Hufanga to 17 games combined over the past two seasons.

"Injury is part of the game," Hufanga said. "[Hall of Fame safety] Troy Polamalu always told me, 'It's a 100% injury rate regardless.' ... So every injury that I've came along, I think it's just a testament to who I am and to battle through adversity through those moments. [It is] something that I've taken in and wear on my sleeve when I go out on the field."

The Broncos had one of the NFL's best defenses last season. They led the league in defensive expected points added (74.55), more than 14 points better than the next-highest team. Denver was also the league leader in sacks (63) and was third in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed ger game). But the Broncos came away from their wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills desiring more physicality and better communication in a secondary led by Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

On that second part, Lynch has called Hufanga "a tremendous communicator," and Hufanga's vision and anticipation has already been evident in the Broncos' offseason work. He had an interception in team drills last week that had his defensive teammates in a full boil.

"Don't even watch highlights, just watch ... play after play and you'll see," said Broncos defensive end D.J. Jones of Hufanga.

Hufanga has seen his share of team success in his four NFL seasons, with the 49ers making three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. So when approaching free agency, he was looking for a mix of contract, scheme, playcaller fit, playoff upside and location in his new team -- a combination he said the Broncos offered.

"I think it's amazing here, I think it has everything you can think of," Hufanga said. "It has beautiful scenery and then the team itself, the organization, the owners and great players. You look at [quarterback] Bo [Nix] and you look at what he is capable of and what he can go do down the field, it's exciting ...

"I was super excited to bring my family here, too. I think that's an aspect that a lot of people almost forget."

Hufanga has worked alongside Brandon Jones, whom the Broncos signed in free agency before the 2024 season, at safety during the offseason program. They play alongside a cornerback group anchored by Surtain but also includes third-year man Riley Moss, rookie first-round pick Jahdae Barron and veteran nickel Ja'Quan McMillian.

That gives the Broncos the potential to employ more variety of looks and coverages than most teams, with Surtain's coverage forcing the offense's hand. And Broncos coach Sean Payton has called Hufanga a "tone-setter" in the middle of all of it.

It's a fit that even Lynch acknowledged, as Hufanga said his former general manager was the first person to call him after he signed with the Broncos. Hufanga is excited to add to Denver's legacy at safety, as the Broncos have had three Hall of Famers at the position since the 1990s -- Lynch, Steve Atwater and Brian Dawkins.

"He said how excited he was because he played here as well," Hufanga said of his conversation with Lynch. "There is a long line of history here. My goal is to represent them the right way. You have to humble yourself each and every year because it's a clean slate regardless if you've been there or not.

"I've been to a Super Bowl and I've been to NFC Championships. That has nothing to do with me being here. ... I have to come in here and earn the respect from my teammates first and foremost."