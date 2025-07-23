Chris Canty explains why it's time for Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa to prove the Dolphins can have success. (1:09)

Veteran Miami Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns is feared to have a torn ACL after being injured in practice Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burns, who left on crutches, is awaiting an MRI and second opinion to confirm the nature of his injury.

Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos also was injured in Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital with an undisclosed injury.

Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns grabbed his knee during practice Wednesday.

Matos' injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.

Burns, 30, signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in March. The Dolphins were already thin at cornerback after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

Matos, born in Los Mina, Santo Domingo, went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program -- an initiative that gives athletes from countries outside the U.S. a chance to play in the NFL.

He spent time on Miami's practice squad over the past year before signing a reserve/future contract in January. He has not played in an NFL game.

A two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball in his youth, Matos, 24, only started playing football in 2022. He walked on to the South Florida football team in 2022 with no prior experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.