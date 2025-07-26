Damien Woody explains why he expects Kevin O'Connell to get the best out of J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings. (1:10)

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up perhaps their final piece of offseason business Saturday, signing safety Josh Metellus to a three-year contract extension that ensures he will spend the bulk of his career with the team that made him a sixth-round draft choice in 2020.

The deal is worth $36 million with a maximum value of $42 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and includes $25 million in guarantees. Metellus' existing contract was set to void after this season.

"I'm here, baby," Metellus said to kick off a news conference prior to the Vikings' training camp practice. "I'm here."

Metellus was primarily a special teams player during his first three seasons, but he ascended into a multipositional role when defensive coordinator Brian Flores joined the Vikings in 2023. Although listed as a safety, Metellus played all over the field. During some games, coach Kevin O'Connell recalled Saturday, Metellus has lined up at as many as seven different positions. Over that period, Metellus started 27 games and played 90% of the Vikings' defensive snaps.

"His journey is something that means a lot to him," O'Connell said. "You've got first-round picks that eventually get their massive extensions, but some guys don't get to come into this league with that type of path and they've got to earn it from where they're selected, and earn it from what their roles are early on in their time, and then eventually when you get to a place where you've developed this kind of value for our team, I think it's really awesome."

Former Vikings safety Camryn Bynum turned down the team's overtures for a preseason extension last summer and instead signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts this spring. Metellus said he could never envision himself leaving, and while he sat out some drills during OTAs and minicamp, he declined to pressure the Vikings further this summer.

Metellus participated in the Vikings' opening practice of training camp, saying afterward that he thought it was his responsibility as a team leader. An ankle injury forced him out of practice Thursday and Friday, but O'Connell said "we were being honest" about the diagnosis and that Metellus' absence was not related to negotiations.

Speaking Saturday, Metellus said there was no part of him that wanted to see if he could get a better deal next spring on the open market.

"I wanted to be here," he said. "I love it here. This is home. I want to finish my career here. I feel like I embody exactly what we want to build here and I want to win for the city. I understand the city is due for something big, so I'm just pouring everything I have into this."

The Vikings have now committed nearly $350 million in cash to their 2025 roster, capitalizing on the rookie contract of quarterback J.J. McCarthy to acquire a dozen veterans either through free agency or trade. They also re-signed running back Aaron Jones Sr., cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safety Harrison Smith, and extended the existing contract of linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.