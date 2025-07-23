Mike Tannenbaum debates whether Aaron Rodgers' best days are already behind him as he looks to make the Steelers contenders again. (1:54)

Training camps are underway in the NFL, and we're starting to get a clear picture of what all 32 rosters will look like in September. Like most years, there has been plenty of turnover since last season after an exciting draft and major free agency signings. We even got a blockbuster trade at the end of June between the Steelers and Dolphins, resulting in new homes for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

What were the most impactful trades or signings this offseason? Which rookies have the best chance of immediately improving their new franchises?

Following Mike Clay's lead from last year, I ranked the top 50 acquisitions -- free agent signings, trade additions and draft picks -- based on their expected impact for the 2025 season. The Steelers, Broncos, Patriots and Giants lead the way with four players apiece in the final list. And from April's draft, six top-10 picks and one second-round running back made the cut.

Let's get into the my full ranking, starting with a wide receiver who's ready to make a splash in Southern California.

Adams is an immediate upgrade over Cooper Kupp given his ability to still shake press coverage and separate as the "X" receiver. Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can isolate to win one-on-one or attack the schemed voids in Sean McVay's pass game.

With five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, he is at the top of this list because he can elevate a Rams team primed to make a run in the NFC playoffs.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, Ward has the playmaking traits to make an immediate impact as a rookie. He had 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns at Miami last season, showing his ability to operate as an accurate thrower to all levels of the field and also create outside of structure.

In Tennessee, Ward will have two experienced targets in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. Plus, the team added upgrades on the offensive line to protect their young QB (more on that later).

A culture-setter in the offensive line room, Thuney upgrades a critical need for the Bears on the interior of their front. With a pass block win rate of at least 98% over his past three seasons, Thuney is still viewed as one of the top guards in the league after a brief stint at left tackle for the Chiefs last season. And his presence will keep the pocket firm for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

With home run ability and high-end contact balance, Jeanty will see a heavy volume in Chip Kelly's offense. His 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles led the FBS last season, and he also has the traits to produce as a receiver on backfield releases.

Given his role in an offense that will rely on the ground game, the No. 6 pick is the leading candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders gave up a total of four picks to acquire Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler who immediately upgrades the edges of Kliff Kingsbury's offensive front. When healthy, he can close the door in pass protection, using his length, foot quickness and veteran technique to keep the pocket clean. That's especially important for quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose championship window is now open with Washington.

The Cardinals were in need of more off the edge, and they found help from someone who played under Cardinals coach John Gannon in Philadelphia. Sweat is a long, angular mover who can win with speed-to-power. He also has built-in counter moves to disengage from offensive tackles.

Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures during the 2024 regular season. He added 2.5 more sacks in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win.

Sticking with the former Philly defensive linemen, Williams is my favorite of the Patriots' additions after they totaled a league-low 28 sacks last season. He has the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack, with the light feet and short-area burst to slip interior offensive linemen.

After having five sacks and 18 pressures last season, Williams will now pair with Christian Barmore to give new coach Mike Vrabel two disruptive interior defenders.

After posting career-best numbers in Minnesota last season -- 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns -- Darnold is now in a system that caters to his traits under coordinator Klint Kubiak. With play-action throws off outside zone run action and schemed verticals, Darnold has the arm strength and mobility to produce with receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Pickens brings explosive play ability and a vertical element to the Cowboys' offense. He has 35 receptions of 20 or more yards over the past two seasons, tied for fifth most in the league. Opposite CeeDee Lamb, Pickens will operate on the boundary for Dallas, giving quarterback Dak Prescott two multilevel targets in the pass game.

The rookie has the physical tools to play a disruptive role early this season in coordinator Shane Bowen's defense. With the off-the-ball quickness to attack offensive tackles, and the lower-body flexibility to run the arc, Carter is poised to make plays opposite Brian Burns. He has game-wrecking potential after 12 sacks and 61 pressures in his final college season.

Reunited with former coach Pete Carroll, Smith is a big upgrade for the Raiders at the QB position after throwing for a career-high 4,320 yards last season. He can drive the ball to every spot on the field when throwing from a clear platform, and he now has two targets who can get open in tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has a rare skill set to impact both sides of the ball. Hunter's 15 touchdown catches and 23 receptions of 20 or more yards both tied for second in the nation last season, plus he had nine interceptions over his entire college career.

Opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. on offense, Hunter is an exciting wrinkle for new coach Liam Coen. I also see All-Pro potential on the defensive side of the ball for the former Colorado star.

A safety with multidimensional traits, Fitzpatrick fills a hole in the Miami secondary as a rangy free safety with coverage ability and ball skills. His numbers were down last season in Pittsburgh, but he has the instincts to make plays in Anthony Weaver's defense. Fitzpatrick has 20 interceptions over eight pro seasons.

Metcalf enters the season as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver after totaling 48 touchdowns through six seasons in Seattle. In Arthur Smith's offense, Metcalf will attack the top of the route tree on play-action and isolation throws.

Plus, Metcalf will see quick-game targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on in-breakers and screens, which cater to his explosive, straight-line speed after the catch.

With his massive 6-7, 363-pound frame, Becton can overwhelm and move defenders in Jim Harbaugh's power run game, plus he has the physical tools and footwork to win as a pass protector. He's just entering his prime years and is a key addition for the Chargers between book-end tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Reed was signed to upgrade a Lions defense that allowed 244 yards passing per game in 2024, the third most in the league. He is a highly competitive coverage corner with press-man traits and the transition speed to break on the throw.

More of a ball disruptor than playmaker, Reed has 40 pass breakups -- compared with six interceptions -- over his career. He will start opposite second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Ramsey shouldn't be viewed as a blue-chip player at this stage of his career, but he will bring versatility to Pittsburgh's secondary. He can still pattern match in coverage on the perimeter, and he has the traits to bump inside as the slot corner in sub-package sets.

When playing inside, Ramsey has the forward vision to blitz and find the ball. He had one sack and 12 pressures with Miami last season.

There are availability concerns with Bosa, as he has played only 28 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. But when he's healthy, he is a savvy technician who can hit the quarterback.

The Bills needed an edge rusher who can close out games and also disrupt the pocket versus Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. That could be Bosa, who has 72 career sacks.

Rodgers' arm strength and field vision are still at a high level, which allows him to attack tighter windows and identify coverage rotations with ease. While his mobility and pocket poise are declining, he should be seen as an upgrade over Russell Wilson in Arthur Smith's offense. The key here is how Smith game-plans with Rodgers, who threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Jets last season.

A quality route runner who can create separation and produce after the catch, Diggs is set to become the top target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye -- once he is fully healthy and cleared to play. Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards in eight games before an ACL tear ended his 2024 campaign. He had posted six straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards prior to last year.

With new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, look for Fields to work in a pass game that is heavily schemed off play-action. Engstrand was the passing game coordinator last season with the Lions, who led the league with 204 play-action attempts.

Fields would benefit from more defined reads in New York, with a play sheet that maximizes his dual-threat skills. In six starts with the Steelers last season, Fields completed 65.8% of his throws and rushed for 289 yards with five scores.

Ward has the man-coverage ability to press or pedal off the ball, along with the backfield vision to make plays in zone. He posted career-best numbers in 2023, with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Although he didn't have the same on-the-ball production last season, Ward's experience and technique are an upgrade for the Colts' secondary under new coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Hampton has the profile to fit as the lead runner for Harbaugh's team. He's a downhill hammer with the short-area quickness to hit creases of daylight and the juice to create explosive plays. Hampton rushed for 1,500-plus yards in each of his final two seasons at North Carolina, and he plays with the lower-body balance and pad level to produce between the tackles in the Chargers' run scheme.

The Giants allowed Xavier McKinney to depart via free agency last season, which led to a lack of a playmaker over the top. Holland checks that box as a versatile safety with range and coverage skills. Yes, the splash plays were missing from Holland's tape last season, but he did show up all over the stat sheet with 5 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles and 5 sacks over his four years in Miami.

Alexander has played only 14 games over the past two seasons because of injuries, but he could prove to be a key addition for the Ravens if healthy. At his best, he can still match in coverage and has the zone instincts to bait quarterbacks. He is expected to play on the perimeter in nickel packages for the Ravens (opposite of Nate Wiggins) with Marlon Humphrey in the slot.

A major addition to the Vikings' interior offensive line, Fries will improve both the run and pass game in Kevin O'Connell's offense next to first-round guard Donovan Jackson and veteran center Ryan Kelly. Before a right tibia injury ended his 2024 season in Week 5, Fries had posted career bests in pass block win rate (92.4%) and run block win rate (74.3%).

He might lack high-end traits, but he has a fundamentally sound play style, the lower-body mobility to handle power rushers and an ability to sustain blocks on contact.

Engram joins a Broncos offense that has the pieces to be one of the most explosive units in the league. He caught 47 passes in nine games with the Jags last season, a year removed from his career-best 114 catches in 2023. Look for him to work the seams in Sean Payton's offense, while being schemed as a matchup/motion target on catch-and-run throws from quarterback Bo Nix.

At 6-foot-4, McMillan has the frame and matchup ability to immediately become a boundary target for quarterback Bryce Young. Plus, he can bump inside as a power slot receiver. McMillian eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards and 80 receptions in each of his final two college seasons at Arizona. He should be a volume target in Year 1.

The revamping of Tennessee's offensive front -- through free agency and the draft -- included Zeitler's signing in March. The veteran guard is a physical inside presence with the power to displace defensive tackles and the movement ability to pull on gap schemes.

He routinely wins in pass protection, using his strong base to hold off interior rushers. Zeitler had a pass block win rate of 94.4% with Detroit last season, his 13th year in the league.

Samuel has the alignment and scheme versatility to fit in Kingsbury's offense as a motion/movement player. He will likely see the ball on screens, fly sweeps and backfield touches just as he did in San Francisco. Samuel's play speed and production dipped last season, but he had a strong 2023 campaign with 12 touchdowns and over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

The fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, Campbell steps into the left tackle position for a team that allowed 52 sacks (fifth most) and registered a pass block win rate of just 50.9% (31st) in 2024. Campbell has the movement skills, technique and play toughness to win in pass protection, and he will drive defenders off the ball in the run game. Campbell should be viewed as a building block for Vrabel's team.

The Bears continued to address the interior of the offensive front with Dalman, the top center available in free agency. He wins his assignments with movement and leverage to offset a smaller frame (6-3, 300 pounds). He is a technician on the tape, best suited for the wide zone run game under new coach Ben Johnson in Chicago.

Dalman's pass block win rate of 95.1% ranked ninth among centers with at least 500 snaps last season.

With seven NFL seasons under his belt, Davis gives the Patriots a veteran presence at cornerback opposite rising star Christian Gonzalez. Davis is a willing tackler on the edges, with both zone and man traits in coverage. He can disrupt the ball too, with 11 interceptions and 69 pass breakups over his career.

At full strength, Greenlaw is a rangy linebacker with the pursuit speed to track ball carriers and the coverage awareness to close throwing windows. He had back-to-back seasons of 120-plus tackles from 2022 to 2023, but he appeared in only two games last season because of a torn left Achilles and subsequent calf injury.

Greenlaw is expected to healthy to start this season, with the traits to make an impact in Vance Joseph's defensive scheme as an off-ball defender.

Banks slides in at the left guard position for the Packers. At 6-5 and 325 pounds, the 2021 second-round pick is built to create daylight for running back Josh Jacobs in the Packers' gap run scheme. And he has the strength to anchor against interior bull rushers in pass protection. This is a big upgrade for Matt LaFleur's offensive line.

An ascending player, Moehrig joins a Panthers team that lacked defensive playmakers last season. He notched five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons, and he had five tackles for loss in 2024.

Moehrig has deep range and is a tone-setter on contact when he spins down into the front. His strengths will allow Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to disguise coverages with interchangeable safeties.

With Starks and Kyle Hamilton at safety, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has more versatility within the defensive game plan. At Georgia, Starks showed the range and ball-tracking skills to make plays down the field, as well as an ability to patrol run alleys or match up underneath. Now, he joins a secondary that has the makeup to be one of the league's best.

The Broncos needed a running back with elusiveness in space and the pass-catching skills to make Sean Payton's offense go. Harvey has those traits as a rapid accelerator whose route tree will expand in Denver. He's a matchup player for Payton, with the 4.4 speed to create explosive plays.

Hufanga is the final Broncos newcomer on this list, and he has been limited to 17 games over the past two seasons. If the former All-Pro stays healthy this season, he can be a disruptive force in Denver's defense.

Through 49 career games, Hufanga has 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown. He's around the ball for a reason.

Smith was linked to the Steelers for a while, and he finally landed with them as part of the Ramsey-Fitzpatrick trade. With Smith, Pittsburgh can use more two tight end personnel, pairing the former Dolphin with Pat Freiermuth.

Smith caught a career-high 88 passes last season in Miami, which led to eight touchdowns. As an underneath target for Rodgers, he can be schemed off boot, screen and motion -- from tight and flexed alignments -- for serious volume this season.

With the retirement of Lions veteran center Frank Ragnow earlier this summer, the door is open for Ratledge to win the starting spot in camp. Ratledge allowed just one sack in each of the past two seasons while playing in the SEC, and his tenacious demeanor fits well with the Lions' identity under head coach Dan Campbell.

Reddick's 2024 season with the Jets was disrupted by a holdout and resulted in just one sack over 10 games played. However, he's still a productive rusher off the edge when he's dialed in.

Look for Todd Bowles to create one-on-ones for Reddick, while using stunts to get him an open lane to the quarterback. Before last season, he put together three straight campaigns with a pass rush win rate of over 20% -- only seven players eclipsed that rate last season.

At 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds, Odeyingbo has the physical tools to play the defensive end position opposite of Montez Sweat in Dennis Allen's scheme. Odeyingbo will also kick inside to rush the passer out of loaded fronts as a hard match-up for interior offensive linemen. He has played all 17 games in each of his past three seasons, racking up 16 sacks and 21 total tackles for loss over that stretch.

Wilson enters camp as the Giants' No. 1 quarterback, but his game has changed significantly since his prime years in Seattle. Yes, Wilson can still throw with pace and touch downfield -- he had the sixth-best off-target percentage (12.7%) out of all QBs last season. But with his reduced mobility, Wilson isn't a natural creator outside of structure anymore.

Having a true No. 1 target in wide receiver Malik Nabers will help in New York, but rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is patiently waiting if Wilson fails to produce in Brian Daboll's offense.

Another addition to the Colts' secondary, Bynum fits in both the single-high and split-field coverages that Anarumo will employ. He is a glider over the top who can also fill the alleys as a run defender.

Over the past two seasons, Bynum has 233 tackles, 5 interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He was always on the field for the Vikings in 2024, playing the second-most snaps among all Vikings defensive backs, per ESPN Research.

Dart may not be developmentally ready to take over the Giants' offense early in the season, but he's a few spots under Wilson here since I expect him to see playing time. He's an anticipatory thrower with the mobility to extend plays and create as a runner. In his final season at Ole Miss, Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, adding 495 yards on the ground.

Injuries have limited Ojulari to 29 games over the past three seasons, but he has the length (34.5-inch arms) and burst to create disruption as a rational edge rusher in Vic Fangio's scheme. In 11 games with the Giants last season, Ojulari had six sacks and 16 QB pressures. And his best football is still ahead of him.

Gardner-Johnson gives the Texans more playmaking and matchup ability in the secondary. He had six interceptions for the Eagles last season, and he can man-up over the slot or play top-down as run defender in the alleys. He's an urgent mover on the tape who adds experience to Houston's talented young secondary.

Zabel upgrades a Seahawks front that was talent-deficient at the guard position last season. The 6-6, 312-pound North Dakota State standout can generate movement off the ball as a run blocker.

More specifically, he has the mobility to combo block and climb in the outside zone game in Kubiak's system. Zabel can drop anchor in pass protection, too. He will be a tone-setter for Seattle.

Green can be set up as a pass rusher in Baltimore, similar to the team's current usage of Kyle Van Noy. That means schemed matchups -- both off the edge and on the interior -- with stunts out of multiple alignments. He can also drop into coverage, which gives Baltimore the ability to better disguise pressures. Green's 17 sacks led the FBS in 2024, and I thought he was the most skilled pass rusher in the 2025 class.