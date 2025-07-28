Mike Tannenbaum and Kevin Clark discuss whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a threat in the NFC. (1:40)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie edge rusher David Walker has a torn ACL and will miss the season, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Walker, the Bucs' fourth-round pick in this year's draft, suffered the injury during Friday's practice.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Walker was expected to serve a backup role at the start of the season behind Bucs starting outside linebackers Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby.

Walker was a three-time All-American at Central Arkansas and led the FCS with 23 tackles for loss last season. He recorded 10.5 sacks last season and was named the Buck Buchanan Award winner, given to the best defensive player in the FCS.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the nature of Walker's injury Monday.