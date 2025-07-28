Ryan Clark breaks down why he believes the Broncos are dark horses to win the AFC West over the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL season. (1:10)

The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have reached agreement on a four-year, $92 million extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Sutton, 29, was set to enter the final season of a four-year, $60.8 million extension he signed with Denver in 2021. He has repeatedly said he wants to finish his career with the Broncos.

He finished with a career-best 81 receptions in 2024. His 1,081 receiving yards and eight touchdowns were the second-highest season totals of his seven-year career.

And last season, Sutton and the Bengals' Tee Higgins tied for seventh-most tight-window targets in the league (27). He was the only Denver player among the league's top 90 players in the category.

He has 379 receptions for 5,340 yards and 32 touchdowns in seven seasons, all with the Broncos, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.