MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called his appointment to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition "an honor" Wednesday, although he is still figuring out exactly what it means.

President Donald Trump reestablished the council July 31 in an effort to "prioritize and expand children's participation in youth sports and active play," "promote the physical, mental, and civic benefits of daily movement, exercise, and good nutrition," and "engage every sector - public and private, civilian and military - in creating a national culture of strength, vitality, and excellence," he wrote in an executive order.

Tua Tagovailoa discussed his appointment to the President's Council on Sports, as well as President Donald Trump's pronunciation of his last name during the announcement. Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire

Speaking for the first time since Trump's announcement, Tagovailoa welcomed the appointment.

"I think it's pretty cool -- it's an honor," he said. "I don't know too much about it but it's an honor."

According to Trump's executive order, the council advise him on a number of issues pertaining to improving the overall health and fitness of Americans at both the youth and adult levels. He named Tagovailoa as a council member along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Trump also named Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as a council member, but Barkley has since clarified that he declined the invitation.

During the press conference in which he announced the council, Trump mispronounced Tagovailoa's last name before calling him a "great guy" and urging him to stay healthy.

The Dolphins quarterback laughed off the mispronunciation when asked about it Wednesday.

"I don't think he's had the worst -- I heard a couple worse at Alabama. It is what it is, I don't take that to heart."

Tagovailoa said he didn't know why he was appointed to the council when asked how it came together.