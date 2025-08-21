Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- During the first week of Las Vegas Raiders training camp, defensive end Maxx Crosby issued a proclamation regarding his teammate Malcolm Koonce.

In Koonce's third season of 2023, he emerged as a promising edge rusher. After he totaled just two sacks in his first two years, Koonce recorded eight that season while forming a formidable pass rush duo with Crosby.

Collectively, the pair totaled 22.5 sacks and 130 pressures in 17 games played.

Any chance of building on the momentum they established was put on hold when Koonce suffered a torn ACL three days before the start of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Crosby sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 before he underwent season-ending surgery after 12 games played.

This season, Crosby is filled with excitement about the opportunity to share the field with Koonce again. Koonce returned to Las Vegas on a one-year, $12 million free-agent deal with the hope of reclaiming the spark he had two seasons ago.

Crosby does not doubt that his teammate will do so.

"We're two competitive dudes [who were] in the damn training room every day," Crosby said. "It drove us crazy at first, but that's part of the game, unfortunately.

"... I know he's going to come back with a vengeance."

Through two preseason games and a month of training camp, Koonce says he feels great from a health standpoint. He has played without any restrictions after being a limited participant during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said the team is counting on Koonce to be a "big factor," as he is well aware of the impact the 27-year-old can make on the defensive line.

He had a career-best 43 tackles and 51 pressures in 2023. During the final 10 games, Koonce -- a third-round pick out of Buffalo in 2021 -- totaled 38 pressures and a pressure rate of 16%. That stretch also included a three-sack performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We're counting on him to be an edge rusher for us," Carroll said. "And he's vying to play on the other side from Maxx [Crosby]. And we came here thinking that he would be the other-side guy, because he had the best chance, but missing all last year, he's got to get back on track, which he's done a great job of."

The 2024 season was frustrating for Koonce. He was sidelined ahead of a contract year and was forced to watch his team endure a 13-loss season from the training room.

The Raiders' defense battled injuries throughout the year. Outside of Koonce and Crosby, former defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, safety Marcus Epps and cornerback Jakorian Bennett had season-ending injuries.

"It was tough being in the building, seeing the guys knowing you can't help," Koonce said.

He went back to the drawing board while rehabbing. Koonce evaluated his old film and others from across the league to improve his game.

Koonce added that he developed a greater understanding of formations and schemes.

"He's a guy that shows up every single day and knows what it's like to work," Crosby said. "He knows what the standard is. He's somebody I never have to question. I never have to get on his ass, because I know he's going to be out there performing at his highest level, and he's always pushing to get better."

Koonce was a winning complement to All-Pro Maxx Crosby off the edge in 2023. Icon Sportswire

Koonce's injury came after a handful of edge rushers across the league received lucrative deals. Crosby (three years, $106.5 million), Browns' Myles Garrett (four years, $123.5 million), Steelers' T.J. Watt (three years, $123 million), Chiefs' George Karlaftis (four years, $93 million) and Bills' Greg Rousseau (four years, $80 million) signed contract extensions this offseason.

At the same time, Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Broncos' Nik Bonitto and Bengals' Trey Hendrickson are seeking long-term deals.

Koonce doesn't think he missed out on taking advantage of the edge rusher market. He believes the same opportunity is in front of him this season. Koonce said he's more concerned about the present moment.

"I'm not tripping over nothing," Koonce said. "I'm more [focused] on where my feet are at right now."

Koonce returned to the Raiders due to his strong relationship with his teammates, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard.

The organization's direction under Carroll further enticed his decision to return.

"It's great to be around guys that believe in you," Koonce said.

Carroll said it took Koonce a while to realize that he could play freely. The biggest hurdle was more mental than physical. Carroll said Koonce is explosive, tough and fast -- traits the 73-year-old coach has noticed over the last 10 days of practice. But it was a matter of Koonce believing he's healthy. "I think it took him time to realize he's OK, and he's in great shape," Carroll said. "...You have to develop your brain to get back to normal. It's not so much the physical part of it."

If the Raiders hope to have some form of defensive success, they will need Koonce to step up in a big way.

"Having him back is going to be huge for us," Crosby said.