Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Tyree Wilson is well aware of the stakes.

Through two seasons, the 25-year-old defensive end hasn't lived up to the expectations that came when he was drafted seventh in 2023. In 33 career games (four starts), Wilson has totaled eight sacks and 56 tackles. He has admitted to leaving a lot of plays on the field, such as missing tackles and sacks.

Entering Year 3, which he calls the biggest of his career, Wilson hopes for better results. He says he spent the offseason improving his footwork and cardio. And with two years under his belt, the former Texas Tech standout believes he is more advanced in his development.

The Raiders will need Wilson to make a significant leap in 2025. Following the release of starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas hopes Wilson's versatility to play in the interior and on the edge will help the team be formidable in the trenches.

"I think this is really his time," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. "... I'm counting on him to do stuff in a big way."

Part of Carroll's confidence in Wilson comes from the strides Wilson made during his sophomore campaign. He increased his totals in sacks (4.5), pressures (36) and pressure rate (11.4%).

Following the bye week, Wilson felt he elevated his play, collecting 3.5 sacks and 24 pressures during the final eight games.

"After that bye week, [I] went home and kind of gathered my thoughts. And I watched the tape, and I wasn't [where] I want to be," Wilson said. "And every week, [I] kept growing and I'm trying to [carry] that into this year."

In an attempt to build on last season, Wilson says he spent the spring and summer working on his conditioning so that he could stay on the field longer and be consistent at attacking the ball.

Tyree Wilson was expected to be a defensive cornerstone when he was drafted No. 7 in 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

He also worked on his counter moves in order to be more than a power rusher.

While the missed tackles have frustrated Wilson in the past, defensive line coach Rob Leonard wants him to worry less about his mistakes and more about consistency.

"That rebound rate ... I want that consistent," Leonard said. "I firmly believe the results will come for him, but every rush [has] to be the same. He can't be emotional."

During training camp, the Raiders have frequently moved Wilson around the defensive line. He has embraced the idea of providing versatility up front even though he is no stranger in doing so.

He has played 239 career snaps at defensive tackle, totaling 17 pressures and four sacks. Wilson had nine pressures and a pair of sacks as an interior lineman in 2024.

"Man, I love it," Wilson said. "I get to work with different guys in different positions and help the rush go and be able to stop the run so we get to that third down."

Wilson is one of multiple players the Raiders have playing in different spots on defense. During training camp, safety Jeremy Chinn has occasionally played nickel cornerback whenever the Raiders have three safeties on the field. Meanwhile, Jamal Adams has lined up at weakside linebacker.

"We're moving [Wilson] around, trying to see what we can do and work in complement with our other rushers," Carroll said. "But I'm really enthused about how he's shown his effort and his concern about doing things really hard and full speed and all that. So that's a really good sign. He's a marvelous looking athlete."

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Wilson's strength and quickness are beneficial when he is in the interior. "When you bring that down, it's a different matchup for the guard," Graham added.

Carroll said the competition at defensive tackle is "wide open" after the Raiders released Wilkins, who has been recovering from a Jones fracture that he suffered last October. The Raiders voided the guaranteed money of $35.2 million left on Wilkins' deal due to "failure to maintain his physical condition to play," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson has only four career NFL starts but his production began to increase late last season. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The belief was that Wilkins needed another surgery on his foot; he balked at getting it, sources told ESPN. The NFLPA filed a grievance on Wilkins' behalf. Additionally, Wilkins kissed a fellow player on the head and the teammate took offense to it, a source told ESPN. The incident was not the sole reason Wilkins was cut, sources said.

Although the grievance will take time to be resolved, the Raiders have moved on from the situation on the field. Carroll hopes one of the young players will emerge to fill out the defensive line that consists of edge rushers Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler.

Outside of Wilson, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu, Zach Carter and rookies Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues are competing for roles up front.

"We're giving everybody a chance, mix guys with the ones and the twos all the way throughout just to gather a bunch of information," Carroll said.

Carroll said the defensive line is an athletic group with quickness. He added that it's going to take all of camp and the team's three preseason games to figure out the rotation.

"There's no rush," he said. "But it's a good spot because there's enough guys that have something to show you, and so we just got to give them the right opportunities and see if we can draw out the best in them."