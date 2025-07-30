Open Extended Reactions

NFL teams still have a chance to make last-minute improvements to their rosters before the 2025 season kicks off on Sept. 4. While the vast majority of offseason decisions are in the rearview mirror, there are always a few trades during training camps.

In that spirit, I'm proposing a few hypothetical trades that would make sense for both -- or in one case, all three -- teams. Forecasting trades in the NFL is difficult because of the sheer number of possibilities, but the combination of positional needs, surpluses, player evaluation, contracts, cap space and contender status can offer some clues.

Could the Giants find a way to move on from Kayvon Thibodeaux after drafting Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall in April? Could the Chargers add running back depth as Najee Harris recovers from an eye injury? What about the Dolphins, who lack cornerback options?

Let's dive into five trade proposals that could make sense over the next couple of weeks.

More: Which players are actually worth a first-round pick?

Packers boost pass rush with Thibodeaux

Packers receive: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, 2026 fifth-round pick

Giants receive: 2026 second-round pick

There is nothing inherently wrong with having three talented players at edge rusher, because it's a premium position and the Giants can rotate snaps. But it makes sense for them to divest from Thibodeaux, because they are still in a rebuild and noncontenders in 2025; they are extremely invested at the position after spending top-five picks on Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter and after trading for and handing a big contract to Brian Burns; they have plenty of holes to fill in 2026, the earliest they could feasibly contend.

The Packers are natural trade partners here. This is a team in contention now, but with a major need at edge. Their current grouping of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell probably isn't cutting it -- the team ranked 26th in pass rush win rate last season. Thibodeaux would certainly help the cause.

Who, exactly, Green Bay would be getting remains a question. Thibodeaux hasn't quite lived up to his predraft hype. He has 21.0 sacks in three seasons with the Giants, along with a 16% pass rush win rate at edge that's essentially average for a starter at the position. But given his draft pedigree and young age (24), he absolutely still offers star-level upside. Plus, he's been on a bad team the past two years -- it's undoubtedly harder for pass rushers to generate big numbers when trailing.

In terms of contract, Green Bay would be getting Thibodeaux at an extreme bargain in 2025 ($1.1 million) and a light bargain in 2026 ($14.8 million).

Cardinals add WR depth with Wicks

Cardinals receive: WR Dontayvion Wicks

Packers receive: 2026 fourth-round pick

In this second trade, the Packers could mitigate the cost of the Thibodeaux move by dealing from their own position of surplus. Even with Christian Watson presumably sidelined for the beginning of the season after tearing his ACL in January, the Packers' depth chart still boasts Jayden Reed, first-round pick Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, rookie third-round pick Savion Williams and Wicks.

Thus, they can afford to part with Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick who hasn't put it all together despite showing potential. Over his first two seasons in Green Bay, he has recorded 996 receiving yards (1.8 yards per route run). That puts him behind Reed (2.3 yards per route run in the same span) and Watson (2.0) but ahead of Doubs (1.6).

Arizona is in the opposite situation. After Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals' wide receiver room features Zay Jones, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch -- a fairly lackluster group. Trey McBride emerged as another top option last season, but another wide receiver could complement (and hopefully help unlock) Harrison, who had a mediocre first season in the league relative to his predraft hopes.

Wicks' raw numbers undersell his upside in my opinion, and Arizona would be making a bet to that effect. In ESPN's receiver scores last year, Wicks recorded an 84 open score but a 0 catch score -- the lowest one can have -- after an astounding 10 drops on 76 targets.

If I'm betting on one of those two numbers to sustain into the future, it's the open score over the drops (openness is more stable from year-to-year than catch score). There are no guarantees, however, so Green Bay would opt for a future asset instead of letting Wicks' development play out on their roster. Meanwhile, Arizona would wager that Wicks can hit a higher gear and boost the offense over the next couple of seasons.