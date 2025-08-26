Andrew Hawkins doubles down on why he has faith in Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins this season. (2:05)

Andrew Hawkins still has faith in Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

The Dolphins have completely revamped their secondary from a season ago, spending the offseason searching for three new starting cornerbacks. They signed multiple veteran free agents over the past two months, but they have also dealt with myriad injuries at the position.

Free agent signee Artie Burns tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, while Kader Kohou, the Dolphins' lone returning starter, suffered the same injury shortly after. In a span of a week, Miami signed Jack Jones, Mike Hilton and Cornell Armstrong, while Cameron Dantzler joined the team on the final week of the preseason.

The Dolphins released Hilton and Dantzler, while Jones has operated as a starter opposite former undrafted free agent Storm Duck for the past two weeks.

Miami's starting cornerbacks once again may shuffle with the addition of Douglas, who has started 42 games over the past three seasons and is now the team's most experienced cornerback.

He has played for four teams during his eight-year career, most recently spending the last season and a half with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills acquired Douglas, 29, at the trade deadline in 2023, and he proceeded to quickly become a starter for the team at outside cornerback. He started 23 regular-season games for Buffalo and formed a close relationship with fellow starter Christian Benford.

A third-round pick in 2017, Douglas played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including earning a Super Bowl title (Super Bowl LII).

He then landed with the Carolina Panthers for one season in 2020 before finding success with the Green Bay Packers from 2021 until he was traded to the Bills, recording 10 interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in 36 regular-season games.

Douglas had 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries in nine games with the Bills in 2023, but his flashy numbers went down in his second year, with zero interceptions, 5 passes defended and 1 forced fumble.

He has 19 interceptions and 79 passes defended in his NFL career.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.