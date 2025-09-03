Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is in the final year of his deal, is unsure if a new contract will get done with the organization.

"I don't even know, to be honest," Meyers said Wednesday. "...I ain't tripping. If they don't, I'm gonna be good regardless."

Meyers had hoped to get a deal done before Sunday's season-opener against the New England Patriots. Due to both sides being unable to come to terms on a new contract, Meyers requested a trade, but the team denied it.

Meyers remains open to getting a deal done during the season. However, it has to make sense for him.

"They are looking at me to see if they want me here. I'm looking at them to see if I want to be around them," Meyers said. "We are all kind of doing the same thing, and we're gonna see how it plays out."

Meyers' contract has a base salary of $10.5 million and a salary cap hit of $14.98 million in 2025. He doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his three-year, $33 million deal, which he signed in 2023 after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old didn't consider a holdout because he wanted to be there for his teammates.

"If it wasn't for them, I probably would've done the same thing everybody else did," Meyers said. "But you've got to find a way to separate yourself from all the business."

Last week, general manager John Spytek called Meyers a "consummate professional," as the veteran wideout continued to practice despite his contract dispute.

"Jakobi and I have had a lot of great conversations since I've gotten here about many different things," Spytek said. "I'm excited that he's here, and he's a Raider, and he's out on the field working hard today, and I've not seen him do anything but that since I've been here. He's a professional. I think he really values being a Raider."

This offseason, a handful of wide receivers across the league signed long-term deals, most recently, Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin, who agreed to a three-year deal worth $96 million.

Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakir, Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman, Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton, and the Bengals duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also signed new deals ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Raiders also have shown a willingness to lock down key veterans for the foreseeable future. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (3 years, $106.5 million), quarterback Geno Smith (2 years, $75M), punter AJ Cole (4 years, $15.8M) and left tackle Kolton Miller (3 years, $66 million) have received deals under Spytek.

Meyers believes he put himself in a position to get a new contract. Last season, he caught 87 passes for a career-best 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He had a drop rate of 1.6% on 129 targets.

Meyers has recorded at least 800 yards in four consecutive seasons.

"I proved enough that I deserve to be here," Meyers said. "I thought they would see it that way [but] they don't. ...It is what it is."