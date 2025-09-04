Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Christian Kirk has a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least Sunday's opener against the Los Angeles Rams and could be longer, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

It could be a two-week injury for Kirk, one source said, but the Texans will be "cautious" with him. Wideout Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills last season and missed the next five games.

Kirk was expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver to Collins after Houston acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, missing 14 games due to season-ending injuries.

His absence could hurt the Texans' offense, as Kirk emerged as a safety blanket for quarterback C.J. Stroud throughout training camp. Now, Houston will have to rely on rookie wideouts Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.

Noel plays mainly in the slot -- where Kirk was expected to start -- and is expected to fill that void.

Other scenarios could include Collins taking reps in the slot, which opens reps for Higgins on the outside along with Xavier Hutchinson on the opposite side when they go to three-receiver sets.

After Week 1, the Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football then travel to face the Jaguars in Week 3.