PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has another former first-round pick in the fold.

The team is signing safety Jabrill Peppers, a source confirmed to ESPN. Peppers, selected 25th overall in the 2017 draft, spent the past three seasons in New England before a surprise release on cutdown day last month.

Peppers played just six games in 2024 after being placed on the commissioner exempt list while he faced charges of assault and battery. He was later found not guilty in a January jury trial.

Peppers was also hampered by foot and hamstring injuries during the 2024 season, but he still finished the year with one interception, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. In an eight-year career, that also includes three seasons with the Giants, Peppers recorded seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 511 tackles. He started 26 games during his three-year tenure in New England. He initially joined the Patriots as a free agent on a two-year deal, but he inked a three-year, $24 million extension with the organization last season before a coaching staff turnover this offseason.

The Steelers' safety depth took a hit in the season-opening win against the New York Jets when safety DeShon Elliott exited with a knee injury in the first half and was later ruled out. In joining the Steelers, Peppers will face his former team in Week 3 when the Steelers travel to New England.

NFL Network was first to report the news Peppers' signing.