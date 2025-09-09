Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants starting linebacker Micah McFadden will have surgery on his foot and miss "significant time," a source confirmed to ESPN.

McFadden is likely to return at some point this season, the source said.

McFadden was injured Sunday while making a tackle on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. His right leg was placed in an air cast, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

He was replaced Sunday by second-year linebacker Darius Muasau, who now will step into a bigger role in McFadden's absence.

On Sunday, the Commanders immediately took advantage when Muasau replaced McFadden as Daniels found tight end Zach Ertz matched against Muasau for a touchdown on the next play.

The Giants originally selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He became a full-time starter in 2023.

McFadden had started 14 games each of the previous two seasons. He racked up over 100 tackles each of those years, including a career-high 107 last season.

His rookie contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The news that McFadden would miss significant time with his injury was first reported by NFL Network.