The NFL is investigating recent accusations of domestic violence involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, alleged eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the couple's divorce case, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Wednesday that it is "standard policy for the league to review a matter such as this."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that the organization has "been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out."

Hill vehemently denied Vaccaro's accusations in a statement released Monday by his attorney, saying the allegations are part of a "shakedown" that are "an attempt to generate bad media coverage" for the five-time All-Pro.

Vaccaro's attorney has not responded to messages left by ESPN.

According to TMZ, Vaccaro alleges that the first incident occurred in January 2024, about two months after her marriage to Hill.

Hill has not been criminally charged, and it was unclear as of Thursday morning whether law enforcement was investigating Vaccaro's allegations.

Vaccaro filed a petition for divorce on April 8, one day after police reported a domestic dispute between her and Hill.