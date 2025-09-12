MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Speaking publicly Friday afternoon for the first time since his ex-wife alleged domestic abuse during their marriage, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill declined to comment on his divorce case.

However, Hill said he's focused more on his job than on any outside distractions, including his divorce hearings and trade rumors surrounding him.

"My focus right now is just playing ball, and spending time with my kids and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family," the wide receiver said. "So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished."

Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, alleged eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the couple's divorce case, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Hill vehemently denied the claims in a statement released by his lawyer Monday.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the NFL is investigating the matter, which McCarthy said is "standard policy" in situations like this. Hill said he has not spoken to the league as of Friday afternoon.

Hill and the Dolphins caught leaguewide attention following their 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, in which he led the team with four catches for 40 yards. Team captains called for a players-only meeting Tuesday, Miami's off day, in order to hold each other accountable and remain on the same page as the Dolphins prepare to host the New England Patriots in Week 2.

While he was not voted a captain this season, Hill said he fully supported the meeting and believes it will help the team in the long run.

"The standard is the standard each and every day," he said. "Holding guys accountable ... I think the biggest thing is accountability. You know what I'm saying? Guys got to be able to receive it in a certain way and not feel attacked. So I feel like if we approach it that way, we're going to be fine. Man, we got a real good shot at winning this week. I feel like the guys attacked the practice field the right way and we got better. So I think it was a beautiful thing."

Hill insisted he is happy in Miami amid trade rumors, although he accepts that "whatever happens, happens" in the NFL.

"I don't really pay attention to any of that," he said. "I feel like to me, noise is good -- adversity is opportunity. I look at it like that."