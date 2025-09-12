Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In preparation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers have been preparing all week to be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it official, announcing that Purdy will not play in New Orleans with veteran Mac Jones set to start in his place. Purdy did not practice at all this week as he deals with left shoulder and toe injuries that he suffered in last week's win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan has indicated that the toe injury -- which is similar to turf toe -- is the bigger concern for Purdy and that it could keep Purdy out for multiple weeks. Niners general manager John Lynch told KNBR radio on Thursday that Purdy's injury is considered a "week-to-week" proposition.

With Purdy unavailable to practice this week, Jones took all of the reps with the starting offense on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He will make his first start as a Niner against the Saints after signing a two-year, $7 million deal in March.

"Mac's been awesome," Shanahan said. "Our team really believes in him."

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick of the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL draft, started seven games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, throwing for eight touchdowns and eight interceptions on his way to a career-low QBR of 36.6 Those struggles followed a solid rookie season (56.9 QBR) and two rough years (QBRs of 38.4 and 37.5) for the Patriots that led to his trade to Jacksonville.

Upon arrival in San Francisco, Jones made it clear that he viewed the role of Purdy's backup as an opportunity to reset his career in Shanahan's offense, similar to how Sam Darnold in 2023.

According to teammates and coaches, Jones had a strong offseason and training camp before a mild knee sprain in the second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Mac's been really impressive since he walked in the door, just the way he's kind of been open to the coaching and open to learning what we do here and the way we coach quarterbacks," offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. "He bought in from day one and you've seen the growth."

With Purdy out this week, the 49ers are planning to elevate practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez to the active roster to serve as Jones' backup. Martinez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023, spending time with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets over the past two years.

Martinez has not played in an NFL game but was elevated from the Jets practice squad to serve as a backup against the Minnesota Vikings last year.

"[I'm] a big fan of Adrian's," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was the Jets' head coach last year, said. "He's first and foremost a really good person. He's got a live arm, he's athletic. Then, he's young in the game, he's a willing learner but he's a good player."

The task for Jones and, potentially, Martinez this week is made tougher by other injuries dotting the Niners roster. Tight end George Kittle landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier in the week while receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (knee) are questionable to play after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday before doing some work in Friday's lighter session.

As for a potential Purdy return, Lynch shed some light on how long San Francisco's usual starter could miss. "Brock is doing well," Lynch told KNBR. "He's doing a nice job, doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible... But that's where we're at, on a week-to-week deal."