Stephen A. Smith explains why the Browns players' comments about the Ravens will ring empty come Week 2. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday in Cleveland's Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens, league sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in this year's draft, practiced with the team Thursday and Friday for the first time since the end of mandatory minicamp in June. He was not with the team during training camp and was unsigned amid his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 12. On Aug. 14, prosecutors declined to formally pursue the charge.

The Browns on Friday listed Judkins as questionable to play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would work through Judkins' status over the next 24 hours but added that the running back had "done everything we've asked him to do up to this point."

Last Saturday, the Browns signed Judkins to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million deal. He did not play in Cleveland's season-opening 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but rejoined the team this week.

While Judkins' situation remains under league review -- he met with the NFL in New York on Wednesday -- he was not placed on the commissioner exempt list and is eligible to play Sunday.

Judkins' return would be a boost to a running game that struggled to gain footing against the Bengals. The Browns totaled 49 rushing yards and averaged 2 yards per carry.