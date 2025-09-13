Stephen A. Smith discusses the Dolphins holding a players-only meeting and what that could mean for the organization. (1:54)

The Miami Dolphins have no plans to trade Tyreek Hill and haven't received any calls from teams interested in the star wide receiver, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Hill has been the subject of trade speculation since the end of last season, when he pulled himself from Miami's regular-season finale and hinted at a trade request.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier clarified earlier this year that Hill never formally requested a trade, and Hill ultimately apologized for his comments.

Hill's future in Miami again drew leaguewide attention last Sunday, when the five-time All-Pro had just four catches in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

But as of Saturday, sources told Schefter, the Dolphins have not fielded any trade inquiries on Hill, who is in the second year of a restructured three-year, $90 million contract. The Dolphins already exercised Hill's $15.85 million option bonus for this season, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses.

Hill said Friday that he is happy in Miami, although he admitted that "whatever happens, happens" in the NFL.

"I don't really pay attention to any of that," he said, when asked about potentially being traded. "I feel like to me, noise is good -- adversity is opportunity. I look at it like that."

Dolphins team captains called for a players-only meeting Tuesday to hold each other accountable and remain on the same page as they prepare to host the New England Patriots in Week 2. While he was not voted a captain this season, Hill said he fully supported the meeting and believes it will help the team in the long run.

Hill, 31, also is facing accusations of domestic abuse against his estranged wife, who alleged eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the couple's divorce, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Hill vehemently denied the accusations in a statement released Monday by his attorney, saying the allegations are part of a "shakedown" that are "an attempt to generate bad media coverage" for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel both confirmed that the league is investigating the matter. Hill said he had not spoken to the league as of Friday afternoon.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.