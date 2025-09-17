Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have signed veteran pass rusher Preston Smith, bolstering a defensive line that just lost one of its starters.

The Commanders announced Wednesday that cornerback Jonathan Jones was placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for Smith, who returns to Washington after spending the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.

Smith should help offset the loss of defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was placed on IR earlier this week after suffering a season-ending torn left quadriceps in a Week 2 loss at Green Bay.

Washington had signed Wise in the offseason, wanting to strengthen its run defense with a powerful edge setter.

Smith, 32, returns to the organization that drafted him in the second round in 2015. He recorded 24.5 sacks with Washington before joining the Packers via free agency in 2019. He played for the Packers until they traded him to the Steelers for a seventh-round pick midway through last season.

Smith has 70.5 career sacks, with 44 coming during his time with the Packers. He finished with two sacks in eight games last season for the Steelers.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Smith offers versatility; he can rush from the end or inside as well as from a stand-up position. He has played in both four- and three-man fronts. The Commanders like to use different fronts and line packages.