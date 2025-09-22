Rex Ryan explains why Caleb Williams will be a superstar and talks about coach Ben Johnson's ability to develop him. (0:37)

NFL Week 3 brought record-chasing stat lines and career highs that flipped nail-biters into comebacks and blowouts.

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Detroit Lions, it's time to decide who earned the honor Sunday.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "Himmy" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Stats to know: 19-of-28, 298 yards, 4 TDs

Williams matched his career high with four touchdown passes as Chicago beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, giving Ben Johnson his first win as an NFL head coach. Williams also posted a personal best 142.6 passer rating. After absorbing an NFL-high 68 sacks as a rookie and six more over the first two weeks, he wasn't sacked at all in Week 3 -- the first clean sheet of his pro career. By halftime, he had already thrown for 239 yards, the most he has recorded in any half.

Stats to know: 6 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD

Held without a catch before halftime, Brown jump-started the Eagles' second-half rally after they fell behind 26-7 against the Los Angeles Rams. He went on to post his first 100-yard game of the season, finishing with six receptions for 109 yards and the 50th touchdown of his career. Two of his biggest grabs -- a 25-yarder and a 23-yarder -- came on third-and-10, extending drives and keeping the comeback alive as Philadelphia beat the Rams 33-26 on Sunday.

A free agent pickup in his first season as a full-time starter, Rodgers authored a historic half for Minnesota. Per the team, he's the first player in NFL history to score two defensive touchdowns and force two fumbles in a single game -- and he did all of it before halftime.

Rodgers opened with an 87-yard pick-six, later broke up an end zone throw to Tee Higgins, then after the two-minute warning punched the ball out of Noah Fant's hands, recovered it and rumbled 67 yards for his second touchdown. On the Cincinnati Bengals' next series, he forced another fumble -- this time on Ja'Marr Chase -- which Jeff Okudah recovered at the Vikings' 48 and the offense soon converted into a Jordan Mason 5-yard touchdown.

Rodgers' first half spree spring-boarded the Vikings to a 34-3 halftime lead that turned into a 48-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stats to know: 28-of-47, 300 yards, 1 TD

After a shaky start with a few early misfires to Keenan Allen, Herbert engineered the Chargers' comeback: an 11-yard strike to Allen on 3rd-and-10, a 23-yard connection with Omarion Hampton, then a rolling left, back-pylon 20-yard touchdown to Allen with 2:44 left to tie it.

Following Denver's ensuing three-and-out, Herbert went 4-for-4 on the final march to set up Cameron Dicker's 43-yard walk-off, sealing a 23-20 win and the Chargers' first 3-0 start since 2002.

Herbert finished the game as the youngest player ever to reach 2,000 career completions (27 years, 195 days) and the second fastest to the mark (82 games). The game also marked three straight wins over AFC West foes to open the season.